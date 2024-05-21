KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: Toss at 7 PM today
IPL 2024 LIVE TOSS UPDATES, Qualifier 1 KKR vs SRH Playing 11: Gurbaz is likely to find a place in KKR Playing 11 in absence of Salt, Hyderabad might go with extra spinner depending upon conditions
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
In today's match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The winner of this match will get direct qualification into the final while the losing team will play against the winner of Eliminator (RR vs RCB).
While Hyderabad won their last league game against Punjab by chasing down 215 with ease, Kolkata's last match against the Rajasthan Royals was washed out. In the league stages, the two teams faced each other only once and on that occasion, Knight Riders just about won the game thanks to Harshit Rana's inspiring last over.
Hyderabad is in red-hot form and Pat Cummins is known to lead the team amazingly well in big games. Shreyas Iyer, mentored by Gautam Gambhir, would be looking to reach his second final as skipper of a team. The first time he did it was with the Delhi Capitals.
IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: KKR vs SRH Playing 11 prediction
SRH Playing 11 probables: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.
[Impact substitute: T Natarajan]
KKR Playing 11 probables: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
Impact sub: Vaibhav Arora/Suyash Sharma
Qualifier 1 KKR vs SRH LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Kolkata's Shreyas Iyer and Sunrisers' skipper Pat Cummins will take place at 7 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1 match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1 live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
IPL 2024, KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1 Live streaming
KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1 live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.
Check the KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1 IPL 2024 live score and match updates here
5:35 PM
KKR vs SRH head-to-head in recent five meetings
|Date
|Result
|Venue
|1st Innings
|2nd Innings
|Stage
|2024-03-23
|KKR win by 4 runs
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|KKR - 208/7 (20.0)
|SRH - 204/7 (20.0)
|Group
|2023-05-04
|
KKR win by 5 runs
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|KKR - 171/9 (20.0)
|SRH - 166/8 (20.0)
|Group
|2023-04-14
|SRH win by 23 runs
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|SRH - 228/4 (20.0)
|KKR - 205/7 (20.0)
|Group
|2022-05-14
|KKR win by 54 runs
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
|KKR - 177/6 (20.0)
|SRH - 123/8 (20.0)
|Group
|2022-04-15
|SRH win by 7 wickets
|Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
|KKR - 175/8 (20.0)
|SRH - 176/3 (17.5)
|Group
5:21 PM
IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 | KKR vs SRH head-to-head stats
|Head to Head - IPL
|Matches
|Wins - KKR
|Wins - SRH
|
Super Over Wins
- KKR
|
Super Over Wins
- SRH
|No Result
|All
|26
|16
|9
|1
|0
|0
|Since 2021
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|At Venue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|In Playoffs
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
5:17 PM
IPL 2024 today's match: Kolkata vs Hyderabad in Qualifier 1
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of KKR vs SRH in Qualifier 1 of Indian Premier League 2024.
First Published: May 21 2024 | 5:06 PM IST