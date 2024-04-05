IPL 2024: Surykaumar Yadav joins Mumbai Indians ahead of Capitals encounter

In a big boost to the Mumbai Indians, Suryakumar Yadav joined the Indian Premier League (IPL) outfit on Friday, April 5, 2024. This comes as a huge relief to the underperforming side. Surya, who had been training and rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, finally got the fully fit certificate.

The 31-year-old will most likely feature in the MI's playing 11 in their next encounter, which is against the Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 7.

So far, Mumbai has not won even a single match in IPL 2024 under new captain Hardik Pandya.

Why was Surya not part of Mumbai's squad earlier?

Surya, while on a tour of South Africa in December 2023, picked up a foot injury, he was later diagnosed with Hernia and was operated upon. Since then, he has been rehabilitating at the NCA in Bengaluru. He appeared in three fitness tests since the start of the IPL on March 22 but was finally declared fit on April 4. Therefore he joined MI on April 5.

What has been Surya's record for MI in IPL?