IPL 2024's remaining schedule to be out soon: league chairman Arun Dhumal

The schedule for the first two weeks has been released, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore at home on March 22.

IPL trophy. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2024 | 2:47 PM IST
IPL chairman Arun Dhumal on Saturday dismissed speculation that the league would be shifted to the UAE due to the upcoming general elections in the country between April 19 to June 1.

There were endless rumours about the IPL being shifted to the Emirates due to the elections which will be held in seven phases with the reports filling social media about players being asked to deposit their passports with respective franchises.

However, Dhumal set the record straight.

"The IPL is not being shifted anywhere. We will soon announce the remaining fixture," Dhumal told PTI.
 

The schedule for the first two weeks has been already released with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore at home on March 22.

In earlier conversations with PTI, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had categorically maintained that the full tournament will be held in India, just like it happened in 2019, the year of previous Lok Sabha election. They were only waiting for the Election Commission to announce the poll dates.

However, the league was shifted out of the country during the general elections in 2014 when the UPA government was in power. Then the first phase was held in the UAE before returning to India for the second phase.

First Published: Mar 17 2024 | 2:47 PM IST

