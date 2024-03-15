IPL 2024: SA pacer Ngidi ruled out; DC sign Aussie all-rounder McGurk

South African pacer Lungi Ngidi, who was signed by the Delhi Capitals, was on Friday ruled out of the IPL 2024 due to an injury.
The Capitals have roped in Australian all-rounder Jake Fraser-McGurk in place of Ngidi.
He has joined DC for his reserve price of Rs 50 lakh.
Ngidi, who has been battling an ankle niggle from India's tour to South Africa in December, 2023-January, 2024, has played 14 IPL matches and has taken 25 wickets.