IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad name Pat Cummins as new captain of the side

Australia's World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins will lead the Sunrisers Hyderabad team in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), the franchise announced on Monday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
#OrangeArmy, meet your new leader! @patcummins30's love affair with India will have a new chapter in the upcoming #IPLOnStar season, having just been announced as captain of #SunrisersHyderabad!— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 4, 2024
Be sure to watch #TATAIPL2024 on Star Sports from MARCH 22
Cummins replaced South African Aiden Markram, who led SRH in the 2023 season.
"Our new captain Pat Cummins," the SRH said on social media platforms, along with a picture of Cummins.
Cummins has earlier played for Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils in the IPL.