IPL 2024 tomorrow match: KKR vs LSG Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will look to bounce back from their losing streak when they lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday (April 14).

While Lucknow lost their last game against the Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata too are coming on the back of their first-ever IPL 2024 loss against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) away from home. Thus both the teams would be looking to bounce back.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Suyash Sharma could be back playing the role of impact substitute and he might replace Angkrish Raghuvanshi in the Kolkata playing 11. As for Lucknow, their experiment with Arshad Khan in place of Mayank Yadav did not give positive results. Therefore the team from UP could go back to Mohsin Khan.

IPL 2024: KKR vs LSG Playing 11 prediction

LSG Playing 11 probables: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan



[Impact Sub: Manimaran Siddharth]

KKR Playing 11 probables: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

[Impact Sub - Suyash Sharma]

Kolkata vs Lucknow head-to-head

Check latest news on Indian Premier League 2024 here



Total matches played: 3 Total matches played: 3

Kolkata Knight Riders won: 0

Lucknow Super Giants won: 3

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sakib Hussain, Harshit Rana, Dushmantha Chameera, Srikar Bharat, Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Allah Ghazanfar

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Deepak Hooda, Amit Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Shamar Joseph, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ashton Turner, Prerak Mankad, Kyle Mayers, Matt Henry, Mohsin Khan, Arshin Kulkarni

IPL 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Playing 11, live toss time, live Streaming telecast

Which teams will lock horns in today's match of the Indian Premier League 2024?

Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants in Match 28 of IPL 2024.

Check IPL 2024 Points Table here



At what time will the KKR vs LSG live toss take place on Sunday (April 14)?

In IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG live toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

At what time will the KKR vs LSG live match start on April 14?

The Kolkata vs Lucknow live match will begin at 3:30 PM IST on April 14 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 match in India?

Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The Star Sports channel will provide live commentary in Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil among others.

How to watch the live Streaming of the KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 match in India?

Jio Cinemas will live stream the KKR vs LSG IPL match in India for free.