IPL 2024 PBKS vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Thunderstorm alert in Mullanpur

IPL 2024: PBKS vs RR Playing 11 prediction

PBKS Playing 11 probables: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Sikander Raza, Jitesh Sharma(wk), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Substitute: Prabhsimran Singh or Arshdeep Singh and vice versa

RR Playing 11 probables: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(c/wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact substitute - Nandre Burger or Shimron Hetmyer and vice versa

PBKS vs RR LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan and Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson will take place at 7 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the PBKS vs RR match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. PBKS vs RR live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

IPL 2024, Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Live Streaming

PBKS vs RR live Streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

IPL 2024 PBKS vs RR Live Score

