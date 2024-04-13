IPL 2024 PBKS vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Thunderstorm alert in Mullanpur

Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) will travel to Chandigarh to take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur in match 27 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, on Saturday, April 13, 2024. The game might be affected by rain.
Rajasthan are coming on the back of their first-ever loss in the IPL 2024 and that too in a match where they dominated the first 18 overs of the last innings. They would definitely look to bounce back. Punjab on the other hand nearly pulled a stunner against Sunrisers Hyderabad but ended up on the losing side. Thus it is going to be a battle of two teams trying to get back to winning ways.
IPL 2024: PBKS vs RR Playing 11 prediction
PBKS Playing 11 probables: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Sikander Raza, Jitesh Sharma(wk), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh
Impact Substitute: Prabhsimran Singh or Arshdeep Singh and vice versa
RR Playing 11 probables: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(c/wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal Check Indian Premier League 2024 full schedule here
Impact substitute - Nandre Burger or Shimron Hetmyer and vice versa
PBKS vs RR LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan and Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson will take place at 7 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of the PBKS vs RR match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. PBKS vs RR live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
IPL 2024, Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Live Streaming
PBKS vs RR live Streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.
IPL 2024 PBKS vs RR Live Score
