KKR vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: All eyes on Playing 11 of both teams

KKR vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024
IPL 2024 LIVE CRICKET SCORE, KKR vs LSG TOSS UPDATES: The coin flip between Super Giants skipper KL Rahul and Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant will take place at 3 PM IST.
In today's first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Eden Garden in Kolkata. The game will be KKR's first of five straight home games, and the Shahrukh Khan's owned team is well aware that winning here could be crucial to securing a spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs for the first time since 2021.
However, both the teams have won three and lost their last-round games.
Pace-sensation Mayank Yadav will certainly not available for the match. Shamar Joseph might replace Naveen-ul-Haq in Lucknow's Playing 11.
IPL 2024: KKR vs LSG Playing 11 prediction
KKR Playing 11 probables: Sunil Narine, Phil Salt, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana/Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana/Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy.
[Impact Sub: Suyash Sharma]
LSG Playing 11 probables: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshad Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq/Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur
[Impact Sub: M Siddharth/Devdutt Padikkal]
KKR vs LSG LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Super Giants skipper KL Rahul and Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer will take place at 3 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of KKR vs LSG match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. KKR vs LSG live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live streaming
KKR vs LSG live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.
Check the KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 live score and match updates here
2:05 PM
KKR vs LSG match prediction, Mayank Yadav's fitness update
While KKR will be overwhelming favourites at Eden, LSG with their unassuming approach will not give up easily, even as they will miss their pace sensation Mayank Yadav for a second successive match.
Recovering from a side strain that ruled him out of their match against Gujarat Titans, Mayank is doing "good" but skipper KL Rahul has said that he may take "a couple of more games before coming back".
Mayank's replacement Arshad Khan failed to impress, conceding at 10.73 runs over as they failed to defend 167 at home against DC last evening.
Mohsin Khan, who claimed 2/34 against Punjab Kings, could be a perfect replacement but it remains to be seen if he's fully recovered from his hamstring injury that had sidelined the left-arm pacer.
1:57 PM
U-19 performer and costliest player's poor show
The 2022 U-19 World Cup winning Angkrish Raghuvanshi has impressed the most following his 54 against Delhi Capitals. And he will like to return among runs after failing to convert his start against CSK.
The most-talked about signing Mitchell Starc's poor form with the ball has been the talk of the town.
The Aussie speed gun has an economy of 11.00 and took his first wicket of this IPL against DC after giving away 100 runs in the first two matches.
Having come as Impact Subs, left-arm orthodox spinner Anukul Roy has been impressive and he would like to forge formidable partnership with Narine.
1:43 PM
Parag to Pant: Most fifties in IPL 2024
|Most fifties in IPL 2024
|Batter
|Matches
|Inns
|Runs
|90s
|50s
|H.s
|1
|Riyan Parag
|6
|6
|284
|-
|3
|84
|2
|Sanju Samson
|6
|6
|264
|-
|3
|82
|3
|Virat Kohli
|6
|6
|319
|-
|2
|113
|4
|Shubman Gill
|6
|6
|255
|-
|2
|89
|5
|Rishabh Pant
|6
|6
|194
|-
|2
|55
1:36 PM
Top 10 highest run-scorer in IPL 2024
|Top 10 highest run-scorer in IPL 2024
|Rank
|Player
|Matches
|Inns
|Runs
|Avg
|Sr
|4s
|6s
|1
|Virat Kohli
|6
|6
|319
|79.75
|141.78
|29
|12
|2
|Riyan Parag
|6
|6
|284
|71
|155.19
|18
|18
|3
|Sanju Samson
|6
|6
|264
|66
|155.29
|25
|11
|4
|Shubman Gill
|6
|6
|255
|51
|151.79
|19
|9
|5
|Sai Sudharsan
|6
|6
|226
|37.67
|127.68
|23
|3
|6
|Rishabh Pant
|6
|6
|194
|32.33
|157.72
|16
|11
|7
|Tristan Stubbs
|6
|6
|189
|63
|190.91
|9
|15
|8
|Heinrich Klaasen
|5
|5
|186
|62
|193.75
|7
|17
|9
|Nicholas Pooran
|5
|5
|178
|89
|167.92
|8
|15
|10
|Abhishek Sharma
|5
|5
|177
|35.4
|208.24
|14
|16
1:26 PM
Their another designated batter Venkatesh Iyer has three single digit scores this season to go with one odd fifty against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the team, it seems, doesn't have a clear role for him.
The Shreyas Iyer question for Kolkata Knight Riers
In the spotlight since the beginning of the season, KKR captain Shreyas Iyer has failed to impress and his scores give an abysmal picture -- 0, 39 not out, 18 and 34.
Their another designated batter Venkatesh Iyer has three single digit scores this season to go with one odd fifty against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the team, it seems, doesn't have a clear role for him.
From batting at No. 3 in their IPL opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Iyer was seen in the finisher's role at No. 7 and No. 5 in their last two matches.
1:17 PM
IPL 2024 today's match: Kolkata vs Lucknow
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of KKR vs LSG match updates.
