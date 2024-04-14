KKR vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: All eyes on Playing 11 of both teams

In today's first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Eden Garden in Kolkata. The game will be KKR's first of five straight home games, and the Shahrukh Khan's owned team is well aware that winning here could be crucial to securing a spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs for the first time since 2021.

However, both the teams have won three and lost their last-round games.

Pace-sensation Mayank Yadav will certainly not available for the match. Shamar Joseph might replace Naveen-ul-Haq in Lucknow's Playing 11.

IPL 2024: KKR vs LSG Playing 11 prediction

KKR Playing 11 probables: Sunil Narine, Phil Salt, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana/Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana/Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy.

[Impact Sub: Suyash Sharma]

LSG Playing 11 probables: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshad Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq/Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur

[Impact Sub: M Siddharth/Devdutt Padikkal]

KKR vs LSG LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Super Giants skipper KL Rahul and Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer will take place at 3 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of KKR vs LSG match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. KKR vs LSG live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live streaming

KKR vs LSG live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

Check the KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 live score and match updates here