IPL 2024 tomorrow's match: RCB vs SRH Playing 11, live match time,streaming





In Match 30 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will look to bring their campaign back on track when they host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at M Chinnaswany Stadium in Bengaluru on April 15 (Monday). Bengaluru are languished at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table after losing five of their six matches so far. It would be now or never for the Faf du Plessis' side as a good show from bowlers is expected.

As Glenn Maxwell left the field before the conclusion of MI vs RCB match, Cameron Green might get a game if his compatriot failed to recover. Sunrisers are expected not to make changes in their Playing 11.

IPL 2024: RCB vs SRH Playing 11 prediction

RCB Playing 11 probables: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.

(Impact sub: Saurav Chauhan)

SRH Playing 11 probables: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan.

(Impact sub: Rahul Tripathi)

Lucknow vs Delhi head-to-head

Total matches played: 23

Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 12

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 10

No result: 0





Abandoned: 1

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Travis Head, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.

IPL 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) live toss time, live streaming and telecast

Which teams will lock horns in tomorrow's match of the Indian Premier League 2024?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will lock horns with sunrisers hyderabad in Match 30 of IPL 2024.

At what time will the RCB vs SRH live toss take place on Monday (April 15)?

In IPL 2024, RCB vs SRH live toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the RCB vs SRH live match start on April 15?





The Bengaluru vs Hyderabad live match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on April 15 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 match in India?

Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The Star Sports channel will provide live commentary in Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil among others.

How to watch the live Streaming of the RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 match in India?

Jio Cinemas will live stream the RCB vs SRH IPL match in India for free.