IPL 2024: RCB vs SRH head-to-head, Bengaluru pitch report, weather forecast

In the head-to-head battle, Sunrisers have a slight advantage with 12 wins, while Royal Challengers managed to win 10 matches.

Bengaluru and Hyderabad have came across each other in 23 matches
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2024 | 8:15 PM IST
In Match 30 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host Sunrisers Hyderabad (RCB) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 15 (Monday). Bengaluru are languished at the bottom of the IPL 2024 leaderboard after suffering successive defeats. Meanwhile, Hyderabad would look to earn two crucial points and come out of the IPL 2024 points table's middle muddle, where many teams have six points.

RCB vs SRH Head to head in IPL history

Bengaluru and Hyderabad have came across each other in 23 matches. In the head-to-head battle, Sunrisers have a slight advantage with 12 wins while Royal Challengers managed to win 10 matches.

  • Total matches played: 23
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 12
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 10
  • No result: 0
  • Abandoned: 1
RCB vs SRH head-to-head at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

  • Total matches played: 8
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 2
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 5
  • No result: 0
  • Abandoned: 1



RCB vs SRH head-to-head in Hyderabad

  • Matches played: 8
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 6
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 2


RCB vs SRH venue-wise head-to-head 

Venues Matches played RCB won SRH won Abandoned
Brabourne Stadium 1 - 1 -
Dubai International Cricket Stadium 1 1 - -
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium 8 5 2 1
MA Chidambaram Stadium 1 1 - -
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 8 2 6 -
Sharjah Cricket Stadium 1 - 1 -
Sheikh Zayed Stadium 2 - 2 -
Wankhede Stadium 1 1 - -

RCB vs SRH stats country-wise


In Countries Matches played RCB won SRH won Abandoned
India 19 9 9 1
United Arab Emirates 4 1 3 -


M Chinnswamy Stadium key stats

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium IPL Stats
Matches 91
Matches won batting first 38
Matches won batting second 49
Average first innings total 166.03
Runs per over 8.72
Runs per wicket 27.96
Highest total recorded 263/5 by RCB vs PWI in 2013
Lowest total recorded 82 by RCB vs KKR in 2008
IPL Record at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Last 10 Matches
Matches 10
Matches won batting first 5
Matches won batting second 5
Average first innings score 190.8
Average first innings winning score 194
Average powerplay score 53.3
Average death-over score 53.9
M Chinnswamy Stadium key toss stats

  • Matches: 3
  • Matches won batting first: 1
  • Matches won batting second: 2
  • Average first innings total: 180
  • Average second innings total: 172


Bengaluru pitch report for RCB vs SRH match

The side batting second has an advantage on the M Chinnaswamy pitch. In the first two games of the season, this was evident. On March 25, the Royals defeated the Punjab Kings with 176 runs in 19.2 overs. RCB's 182 was overcome by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 29 in just 16.5 overs.

Bengaluru weather forecast during RCB vs SRH IPL match

According to accuweather.com, the weather in  Bengaluru is expected to be good for the game of cricket. The temperature is expected to be around 25°C on the match day with 30% humidity, which means dew might not play a huge role on Monday.

Royal Challengers BangaloreSunrisers HyderabadIndian Premier League

First Published: Apr 14 2024 | 8:15 PM IST

