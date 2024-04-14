IPL 2024 - We need exceptional performance to beat RCB: SRH coach Vettori

Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Daniel Vettori did not read too much into the travails of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and said it will require an "exceptional" effort from them to beat the hosts on Monday.

The Royal Challengers are currently 10th on the IPL table with two points after winning just one out of six matches.

"I don't think anyone in any team underestimates the quality of RCB. They're a very good team. So, it's going to take an exceptional performance from us to try and beat them. Every (IPL) game is hard and particularly when you're playing away from home," said Vettori during his pre-match press conference here on Sunday.



Vettori said RCB might have learned lessons from their past defeats in this IPL and the home side could put SRH under pressure.

"RCB will obviously keep learning from what's happened in the previous games and they're going to come out pretty aggressive. We're going to be under a lot of pressure as a bowling unit for how aggressive they are going to be.

"So, we need to find ways to counter that and then keep up with our batting form which has been really good," said Vettori.

The former New Zealand captain said it would be naive to take a big score at the Chinnaswamy stadium for granted.

"I think most teams come here thinking that it's going to be a high-scoring fixture. I've probably seen a couple of surfaces this year that have been slightly slower," he said.

The former left-arm spinner, who also had a long association with RCB as a player and coach, said teams prefer to chase at Chinnaswamy because of the ease to control the backend of the innings.



"We understand the ball travels here and the boundary sizes are small. So, I think you have to keep challenging yourself to try and take wickets because any team can score that 60-70 at the backend.

"I know no score is safe (here) and I always feel like you're in the game, particularly when you are chasing. Most teams will come here and try to chase because they feel that it's easier to navigate the endings," he explained.

Vettori had a word of praise for SRH middle-order batter Heinrich Klaasen, who has been in fine fettle in this IPL.

The South African batter has made 186 runs from five matches at a frenetic strike-rate of 193.

"He's been exceptional for a long period of time and he's in that category of the likes of (Andre) Russell where teams really fear him in that backend and they set up their bowling plans to try and negate him.

"But he's been so good for such a long period of time that he has allowed us to either win the games or always be in the game." he added.



