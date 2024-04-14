Business Standard
IPL 2024: Watch Dhoni lights up Wankhede with 3 consecutive sixes vs Hardik

Dhoni came in to bat on the third ball of the 20th over and then hit three sixes in a row to take Chennai over 200

IPL 2024 Watch Dhoni lights up Wankhede with 3 consecutive sixes vs Hardik. Photo: Sportzpics

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2024 | 9:58 PM IST

MS Dhoni caused mayhem at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 14 as he smashed Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya for three consecutive sixes during the El Claasico of the Indian Premier League, the Mumbai vs Chennai game in IPL 2024. 
Dhoni's record at Wankhede Stadium in all formats

Format Mat Inns NO 100s 50s 0s HS Runs Avg S/R Ca St
Test 4 7 0 0 1 0 64 129 18.43 46.4 17 4
ODIs 6 6 2 0 1 0 91* 175 43.75 85.37 4 0
T20IS 3 3 2 0 0 0 38 69 69 186.49 0 1
IPL 27 22 7 0 1 2 50* 392 26.13 116.32 13 2
Total 40 38 11 0 3 2 91* 765 28.33 NA 34 7

Dhoni scored at 500

Dhoni came in to bat on the third ball of the 20th over and then hit three sixes in a row to take Chennai over 200. With 20 runs off just five balls, Dhoni scored at 500. 


So far in the IPL, Dhoni has struck at 244.6 scoring 756 runs in 309 balls throughout his career in the 20th over of a match. He has scored 51 fours and 64 sixes in the 20th over of an IPL game. 

Dhoni vs Pandya in IPL 

Before this game, Dhoni had scored at a strike rate of 81 against Hardik Pandya. In 27 balls, he had scored only 22 runs. In this game, he scored 20 off just four balls. 

Dhoni gifts ball to kid. Photo: Sportzpics
Dhoni gifts the ball to a kid

Dhoni, apart from making the day of thousands of fans with his vintage appearance at the Wankhede, made a night to remember forever for a kid in the ground. Going back to the dressing room, Dhoni gave the match ball to the kid who was standing in the stands and came close to the stairs. 
First Published: Apr 14 2024 | 9:40 PM IST

