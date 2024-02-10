Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024: WI pacer Shamar Joseph roped in by LSG as Mark Wood's replacement

IPL 2024: WI pacer Shamar Joseph roped in by LSG as Mark Wood's replacement

Shamar Joseph will join LSG for RS 3 crore and this will be Joseph's first stint in the IPL.

Shamar Joseph
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 8:08 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

West Indies pace sensation Shamar Joseph, who single-handedly won a Test against Australia last month, was on Saturday roped in by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the upcoming IPL season as replacement for England's Mark Wood.

The 24-year-old Joseph destroyed the star-studded Australian batting line-up in their second innings with amazing figures of 7 for 68 to help West Indies notch up a famous win at Gabba, Brisbane, last month to emerge as one of the most sought-after fast bowlers in the world.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

He will join LSG for RS 3 crore and this will be Joseph's first stint in the IPL.

Check Indian Premier League latest news here

"Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) named Shamar Joseph as replacement for pacer Mark Wood for the upcoming edition of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024," the IPL said in a statement.

"Joseph will join LSG for INR 3 Crore. The speedster was recently at the forefront during West Indies' Test win at the Gabba. He picked 7 wickets in the 2nd innings to script a historic win in Australia for West Indies."

The development could mean that Wood will not be available for the IPL 2024, though the reason is not known. He is currently with the England team which is touring India for a five-match Test series.

Also Read

Baracara to Brisbane: The inspirational story of West Indian Shamar Joseph

IPL 2024 auction: Will Lucknow's light purse be enough to get heavy squad?

IPL 2024 auction: Lucknow Super Giants entire squad and players' salary

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by LSG

IPL 2024: Lucknow swaps Avesh Khan for Padikkal ahead of auction on Dec 19

IPL 2024 performance gains significance for T20 World Cup selection: Moody

IPL 2024: Etihad named as official sponsor of Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2024: Here's what Ishan Kishan doing after skipping Ranji Trophy

IPL 2024: Top five highest wicket-takers in Indian Premier League history

IPL 2024: Top five highest run-getters in Indian Premier League history

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueLucknow Super GiantsMark Wood

First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 8:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story