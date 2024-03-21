IPL 2024: Will MSD retire after CSK-RCB match? CSK's wicketkeeping options

MS Dhoni has stepped down as the skipper of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Ruturaj Gaikwad has taken over as the new leader of the yellow brigade with effect from Thursday, March 21. This has heated up the market of speculations on whether or not Dhoni will play in the IPL opener against RCB.

What are the wicket-keeping options for CSK?

Apart from Dhoni, Aravelly Avanish is the only recognised wicket-keeper in the CSK squad. Avanish was part of the Indian team that made the final in the Under-19 World Cup 2024 in South Africa. He has been brilliant behind the stumps, but not the best with the bat.

Devon Conway of New Zealand was another option with the gloves for the yellow brigade. But with him injured, that door is also closed.

CSK might take a bet by playing Dhoni as an impact player who would replace either Avanish or any of the bowlers at the end of the innings or before the start of the innings, whenever CSK bats.

Ruturaj Gaikwad as wicket-keeper batter

It might come as a surprise to many, but Gaikwad, apart from being a stunning outfield fielder, is a good enough wicket-keeper batter as well. He has so far three stumpings to his credit in T20s and has kept for his state Maharashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022.

The 27-year-old was bought by the CSK initially as a wicket-keeper batter. In the absence of Conway and with CSK not finding any replacement for Kiwi Conway, Gaikwad might reinvent himself as the wicketkeeper captain for the yellow brigade.

Will Dhoni play the IPL opener?

Dhoni started the season in his haircut of the yesteryear, somewhat resembling the year in which he played his first international match. He had also announced ahead of joining the CSK pre-season camp that he would be seen in a new role in this IPL.

His new role might be heart-break for fans as they might not see him bat for the one last time even in IPL, like how it happened in international cricket.

Suffering from knee issues, the former India captain had undergone surgery right after the completion of IPL 2023. Though he was seen practising in the nets, he might not be fit enough to play throughout the season and hence might miss the opener.



MS Dhoni wicket-keeping records in IPL



Matches Innings Dismissals Catches Stumpings 250 243 180 138 42