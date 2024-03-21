Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024 opening ceremony live timing, performers list, live streaming

IPL 2024 opening ceremony live timing, performers list, live streaming

IPL 2024 opening ceremony, which begins at 6:30 PM IST on March 22, will be followed by a marquee encounter between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

IPL 2024 opening ceremony performers list
Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 12:28 PM IST
The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) will begin on Friday (March 22) with a glittering opening ceremony at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The IPL 2024 opening ceremony, which begins at 6:30 PM IST, will be followed by a marquee encounter between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

IPL 2024 opening ceremony performers list

In the opening ceremony, legendary music composer AR Rahman will enthral the fans with his stirring compositions. Singer Sonu Nigam, actor Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar will join him.

IPL 2024 opening ceremony live timing, performers list, live streaming


When will IPL 2024 opening ceremony take place?

The IPL 2024 opening ceremony will take place on March 22, 2024, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

At what time will the Indian Premier League 2024 opening ceremony begin in Chennai?

The IPL 2024 opening ceremony will begin at 6:30 PM IST on March 22.

When will the CSK vs RCB IPL match begin on the opening day?

The Chennai vs Bengaluru IPL match will begin at 8 PM IST on the opening day.

 

How to watch the IPL 2024 opening ceremony on TV?

Fans can watch the Indian Premier League 2024 opening ceremony on Star Sports channels.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2024 opening ceremony?

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 12:28 PM IST

