IPL 2025: CSK playoffs scenarios - Win remaining matches to reach 16 points

IPL 2025 Points Table Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Gujarat Titans 7 5 2 0 0 10 0.984 2 Delhi Capitals 7 5 2 0 0 10 0.589 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 8 5 3 0 0 10 0.472 4 Punjab Kings 8 5 3 0 0 10 0.177 5 Lucknow Super Giants 8 5 3 0 0 10 0.088 6 Mumbai Indians 8 4 4 0 0 8 0.483 7 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 3 4 0 0 6 0.547 8 Rajasthan Royals 8 2 6 0 0 4 -0.633 9 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 2 5 0 0 4 -1.217 10 Chennai Super Kings 8 2 6 0 0 4 -1.392

In a dominant display, Mumbai Indians (MI) cruised to a commanding nine-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their IPL 2025 encounter. Chasing a modest target of 177, MI made light work of the chase, reaching 177/1 in 16.2 overs, with over four overs to spare. Rohit Sharma led the charge with a blistering 76 not out off 45 balls, including four fours and six sixes, while Suryakumar Yadav provided stellar support with 68 not out off 30 balls. Together, they added an unbeaten 114-run partnership for the second wicket, with Suryakumar hitting three consecutive boundaries off Noor Ahmad in the 14th over to accelerate the run chase.

CSK had earlier posted 176/5, thanks to contributions from Shivam Dube (50) and Ravindra Jadeja (53*), who both struck vital half-centuries. 17-year-old debutant Ayush Mhatre impressed with a quickfire 32 off 15 balls, hitting four boundaries and two sixes. However, MI's bowlers, including Ashwani Kumar and Trent Boult, kept CSK in check. Despite a late fightback, MI's solid bowling and explosive batting performance secured a convincing win, propelling them to sixth in the points table.

The trouble continues to mount for five-time IPL champions Super Kings, who lost their sixth game of IPL 2025 against Mumbai Indians on Sunday at Wankhede Stadium. CSK are now the lowest-ranked team in the points table with just four points from eight matches and will now need to win all their remaining matches to book their place in the playoffs without being dependent on any other team. If CSK win all their remaining games, they will finish with 16 points, which, by the historical stats of IPL, is a safe score to end up in the top four at the end of the season.Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have a challenging path ahead in the IPL 2025, with several crucial matches remaining in the season. Their journey continues with the 43rd match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 25. Following that, they will face Punjab Kings in the 49th match on April 30. CSK's next fixture will be against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 52nd match on May 3. On May 7, they will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the 57th match, followed by a clash with Rajasthan Royals in the 63rd match on May 12. The final match for CSK in the league stage will be against Gujarat Titans in the 69th match on May 18. Each of these games will be crucial for CSK's hopes of qualifying for the playoffs, with the team needing to perform consistently and secure victories.