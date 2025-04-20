IPL 2025 MI vs CSK live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

MI skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to field first in Mumbai tonight. Both skippers after the toss: MS Dhoni: We were looking to bowl first. The main reason is because dew has already started to set in, we have to see if it remains the same or gets worse. We are the bottom most team in the table, looking too far ahead will not help us, take one game at a time and keep pushing. We have to play bold cricket but at the same time the batters have to realise what their strengths are, same with the bowlers - that's what we have been telling the departments. The fielding is one area where we haven't taken good catches and need to improve, coming to the other two departments - we need partnerships while batting or bowling. We have one change - Ayush comes in for Tripathi. Hardik Pandya: We are gonna bowl first. It looks like a very good wicket. Same wicket we played against RCB. That gives us a chance to look at the wicket, identify our plans. It has a good covering of grass and will be a good batting wicket. Just executing our plans and keep doing what's working for us. That's exciting, we have not played to our potential and gives us an opportunity every game to play to our potential. The man behind me everyone knows how exciting when he comes, CSK v MI is always exciting. Same team. MI playing 11: Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar CSK playing 11: Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Ayush Mhatre, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana ALSO READ: IPL 2025: MI vs CSK pitch report, highest score, stats at Wankhede Stadium The Mumbai Indians taking on their fierce rivals, the Chennai Super Kings, in a high-stakes encounter at the Wankhede Stadium tonight as they aim to settle the score from their earlier loss in IPL 2025.

Mumbai Indians had a rocky beginning to their IPL 2025 journey, losing four of their first five games. However, under Hardik Pandya’s captaincy, they’ve found their footing, stringing together two consecutive wins. In their most recent match, the five-time champions secured a comfortable victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium. After limiting the visitors to 162/5, Mumbai chased down the target with ease, finishing the game with six wickets in hand and 11 balls remaining. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings finally ended their five-match losing run with a much-needed win against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Their bowlers delivered a tight performance, restricting LSG to 166/7. In reply, a steady 57-run stand between Shivam Dube and MS Dhoni guided CSK home. The 43-year-old Dhoni played a vintage knock, smashing 26* off 11 balls and earning the Player of the Match title. With CSK still lingering near the bottom of the table, Dhoni’s leadership and form could be key to a late-season revival.

IPL 2025 MI vs CSK broadcast details IPL 2025 MI vs CSK broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

