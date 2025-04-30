IPL 2025: CSK vs PBKS live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face a crucial must-win scenario against Punjab Kings (PBKS) tonight as they look to revive their faltering IPL campaign. With just two victories from nine matches, CSK’s playoff hopes are all but slipping away. The five-time champions have struggled with consistency, leaving them at the bottom of the table. Despite their familiar dominance at Chepauk, the venue has not provided the usual advantage this season, making their task even harder.

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and elected to first against Both skippers after the toss: MS Dhoni: I don't know I'm coming for the next game (laughs). One of the things is the pride factor. Majority of the games you play at home. Home advantage is very important which we haven't been able to capitalise on. Same team. We've been a side where we don't make a lot of changes. But this season we've made a lot of changes. Shreyas Iyer: We're going to bowl first. We'll focus on our process. Our preparations have been intact. Boys are in high spirits and looking forward for a great game. Unfortunate that he's got a fractured finger (Maxwell). Haven't decided on a replacement so far. Chennai Super Kings Playing 11: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana Punjab Kings Playing 11: Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Suryansh Shedge, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Currently placed fifth with five victories, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be eager to take advantage of Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) inconsistent form. Securing a win in this fixture would not only strengthen PBKS’s playoff chances but also enhance their confidence as they look to move up the points table.

Several exciting player matchups add to the anticipation of the game. CSK's reliable middle-order batter Shivam Dube will face a stern challenge from PBKS spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, while Ayush Mhatre's bowling performance will be tested against the pace and swing of Arshdeep Singh. With both sides feeling the pressure, this promises to be a tense, high-stakes contest.

Before the action unfolds on the field, here’s how you can stay tuned to every moment of this key IPL 2025 showdown with full live streaming and broadcast details. Dewald Brewis ahead of the clash: I'm really grateful, we've got lovely young players in our team, don't feel old but feel a bit older because I've got some experience. It's a special place, I've enjoyed my time. I love it in India, if you just look at this crowd, they roared in the last game, hopefully it's going to be the same. Love being with the team. All of the big players who've been the best have found their bases in red-ball cricket, I really love it, to spend time in the field and it's a little present you get to play this T20 format. It's shorter, quicker and a bit more exciting. For me it's all about what the team needs, I enjoy the middle order. If I have to open I'll open, I don't mind. I enjoy this middle phase to try and put your presence from ball one.

Also Read

IPL 2025 CSK vs PBKS broadcast details

IPL 2025: CSK vs PBKS broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch CSK vs PBKS in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings take place in IPL 2025?

The CSK vs PBKS match is scheduled for Wednesday, April 30.

What is the venue for the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2025?

The match between CSK and PBKS will take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

What time will the toss take place for the CSK vs PBKS match in IPL 2025?

The toss for the match between CSK and PBKS will be held at 7:00 PM IST.

When will the match start?

The CSK vs PBKS match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on April 30.

Where to watch the live telecast in India?

The match between CSK and PBKS will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to stream the CSK vs PBKS match live in India?

The match between CSK and PBKS will be streamed live on JioHotstar via the app and website.