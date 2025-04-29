IPL 2025: Updated standings, Playoff race, Orange & Purple Cap leaderboard

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: CSK vs PBKS playing 11, impact subs, live toss time, streaming Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s reign at the top of the IPL 2025 points table continued on Tuesday, as the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals to keep their playoff hopes alive. However, the match between DC and KKR did not cause any change in points table standings, as DC continue to be at the number four spot with 12 points, while KKR remain at number seven with nine points. Gujarat Titans, who lost to Rajasthan Royals on Monday, are at the number two spot, followed by Mumbai Indians at number three—both with 12 points each. Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings and Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants are next in the list with 11 and 10 points respectively.

RR and SRH are at number eight and nine with six points each, while the five-time champions CSK continue to trail at the bottom of the table with just four points to their name.

IPL 2025 points table:

IPL 2025 points table Rank Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Points NRR 1 Royal Challengers Bangalore 10 7 3 0 0 14 0.521 2 Mumbai Indians 10 6 4 0 0 12 0.889 3 Gujarat Titans 9 6 3 0 0 12 0.748 4 Delhi Capitals 10 6 4 0 0 12 0.362 5 Punjab Kings 9 5 3 0 1 11 0.177 6 Lucknow Super Giants 10 5 5 0 0 10 -0.325 7 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 4 5 0 1 9 0.080 8 Rajasthan Royals 10 3 7 0 0 6 -0.349 9 Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 3 6 0 0 6 -1.103 10 Chennai Super Kings 9 2 7 0 0 4 -1.302

What do all 10 teams need to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs?

Historically, 16 points has been the benchmark to qualify for the IPL playoffs. Based on that trend, here is how many wins each team requires from their remaining matches to seal a spot in the final four:

Gujarat Titans – Matches left: 5 | Wins needed: 2

Delhi Capitals – Matches left: 4 | Wins needed: 2

Punjab Kings – Matches left: 5 | Wins needed: 3

Royal Challengers Bengaluru – Matches left: 4 | Wins needed: 1

Lucknow Super Giants – Matches left: 4 | Wins needed: 3

Kolkata Knight Riders – Matches left: 4 | Wins needed: 4

Mumbai Indians – Matches left: 4 | Wins needed: 2

Rajasthan Royals – Matches left: 4 | Wins needed: 4 (Can reach 14 points; will also need other results to go their way)

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Matches left: 5 | Wins needed: 5

Chennai Super Kings – Matches left: 5 | Wins needed: 5 (Can reach 14 points; dependent on other teams' results)

IPL 2025 Orange Cap leaderboard

Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan is leading the Orange cap leaderboard with 456 runs under his name. RCB's Virat Kohli and MI's Suryakumar Yadav are number two and three with 443 and 427 runs under thier belt respectively.

IPL 2025 Orange Cap standings POS Player Team Runs Mat Inns NO HS Avg 100 50 1 Sai Sudharsan GT 456 9 9 0 82 51 0 5 2 Virat Kohli RCB 443 10 10 3 73* 63 0 6 3 Surya Kumar Yadav MI 427 10 10 3 68* 61 0 3 4 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR 426 10 10 1 75 47 0 5 5 Jos Buttler GT 406 9 9 4 97* 81 0 4 6 Nicholas Pooran LSG 404 10 10 1 87* 45 0 4 7 Shubman Gill GT 389 9 9 1 90 49 0 4 8 Mitchell Marsh LSG 378 9 9 0 81 42 0 4 9 K L Rahul DC 371 9 9 2 93* 53 0 3 10 Aiden Markram LSG 335 10 10 0 66 34 0 4

IPL 2025 Purple Cap leaderborad

Josh Hazlewood of RCB continues to top the Purple Cap standings with 18 wickets to his name in IPL 2025. GT's Parsidh Krishna and CSK's Noor Ahmed are number two and three in the list with 17 and 14 wickets under their belt respectively.