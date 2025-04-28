IPL 2025: DC vs KKR playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

ALSO READ: IPL could extend to 94 matches per season starting 2028, says Arun Dhumal Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a crucial clash of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Tuesday, April 29, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. It will be an important game for both sides in terms of playoff qualification scenario. DC, in their last match, lost to RCB and were pushed to the third spot in the points table, while KKR’s last game vs PBKS was abandoned due to rain as the defending champions were forced to share 1 point with PBKS.

With just 23 games left in the league stages of IPL 2025, any loss from this point onwards could prove disastrous as it can knock them out of the playoff qualification race. In terms of playing 11, DC are unlikely to make any change in their 11, while RR, on the other hand, can try some new batters to strengthen their middle order.

IPL 2025: DC vs KKR playing 11 (probables)

Delhi Capitals playing 11 (probables): Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (w), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

Impact players: Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay

Also Read

Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 (probables): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact players: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anrich Nortje, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy

DC vs KKR head-to-head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 35

DC won: 16

KKR won: 18

No result: 1

Squads of both teams

DC squad:

Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (w), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Donovan Ferreira, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sameer Rizvi, Darshan Nalkande, Dushmantha Chameera, Tripurana Vijay, Faf du Plessis, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari

KKR squad:

Quinton de Kock (w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Moeen Ali, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya

IPL 2025 match on April 29: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders live toss, DC vs KKR telecast and streaming details

Which teams will clash in the afternoon match on April 29 (Tuesday) in IPL 2025?

Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will clash in the afternoon match of IPL 2025 on April 29 (Tuesday).

What is the venue of the Delhi vs Kolkata IPL 2025 match?

New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

When will the live toss for the DC vs KKR match take place?

The live toss for the DC vs KKR match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on April 29.

Which TV channels will live telecast the DC vs KKR IPL 2025 match?

The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1 HD/SD) with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s DC vs KKR IPL 2025 match in India?

The live streaming of DC vs KKR will be available for free on the JioHotstar app and website.