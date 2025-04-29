IPL 2025: CSK vs PBKS playing 11, impact subs, live toss time, streaming

ALSO READ: There are no ifs and buts in Shreyas and Ponting's book: Prabhsimran Singh Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in an important clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Wednesday, April 30, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. It will be an important game for both sides in terms of playoff qualification scenarios. CSK, in their last match, lost to SRH, suffering their seventh loss of the season, while PBKS’s last game vs KKR was abandoned due to rain, as they were forced to share 1 point with KKR.

With just 22 games left in the league stage of IPL 2025, any loss from this point onwards could prove disastrous, as it can knock teams out of the playoff qualification race. In terms of playing 11, CSK are unlikely to make any change in their squad, while PBKS, on the other hand, may add an extra spinner to their squad.

IPL 2025: CSK vs PBKS playing 11 (probables)

Chennai Super Kings playing 11 (probables): Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mahtre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (w/c), Deepak Hooda, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact players: Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton

Punjab Kings playing 11 (probables): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (w), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact players: Harpreet Brar, Musheer Khan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey

CSK vs PBKS head-to-head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 31

CSK won: 17

PBKS won: 14

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

CSK squad:

Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Gopal, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi, Ayush Mahtre, Dewald Brevis

PBKS squad:

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yash Thakur, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harpreet Brar, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash

IPL 2025 match on April 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings live toss, CSK vs PBKS telecast and streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 30 (Wednesday) in IPL 2025?

Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings will clash in the IPL 2025 match on April 30 (Wednesday).

What is the venue of the Chennai vs Punjab IPL 2025 match?

Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings.

When will the live toss for the CSK vs PBKS match take place?

The live toss for the CSK vs PBKS match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on April 30.

Which TV channels will live telecast the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 match?

The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1 HD/SD) with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 match in India?

The live streaming of CSK vs PBKS will be available for free on the JioHotstar app and website.