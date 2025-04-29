There are no ifs and buts in Shreyas and Ponting's book: Prabhsimran Singh

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: DC vs KKR pitch report, highest score, Arun Jaitley Stadium stats The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has only 23 games left to go in its league stage and teams have already started to plan how they can deliver the final push to confirm their place in the playoffs. One such team is Punjab Kings, who are being led by defending champion Shreyas Iyer, who helped KKR win the title in 2024 before making the switch to PBKS in 2025. PBKS are in good form this season and are prime contenders for winning the trophy.

One of the biggest reasons behind PBKS' success this season has been their opening pair of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh. Now, a day before PBKS' much-anticipated clash against CSK at Chepauk on Thursday, Prabhsimran Singh talked to the media on Star Sports Press Room with Punjab Kings for Race to Playoffs, where he talked about his pairing with Priyansh and how the addition of Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting has changed the team's atmosphere.

Prabhsimran on relation with Ricky Ponting

Prabhsimran, upon being asked about his reaction when he got to know Ricky Ponting was joining as coach, said that he was very happy when he got the news. He added that when he scored his maiden IPL hundred against Delhi Capitals, Ricky came up to him and said that his future is bright, which was very encouraging.

He also said that Ricky never asked him to change his batting approach but instead asked him to improve the areas that would enhance his natural playstyle.

Prabhsimran on skipper Shreyas Iyer

Talking about skipper Shreyas Iyer, Prabhsimran said that Iyer is the best captain he has played under. He mentioned that Iyer brings lots of experience with him both as a batter and captain and that his decisions always work in favour of the team.

Prabhsimran added that when any player in the squad has a bad day, Iyer walks up to them and motivates them to get better, which is very encouraging.

Prabhsimran on his partnership with Priyansh Arya

Prabhsimran said that he was informed by Ricky Ponting that he would be opening for PBKS along with Priyansh Arya. He said the key behind their successful partnership is clear conversations. He said that one batter takes charge when the other is not connecting well, which brings a balance in their partnership and helps them to score big runs.

Prabhsimran on his batting approach

Prabhsimran also talked about his aggressive batting style, saying that he loves playing a high-risk, high-reward game and that he will prefer a fiery cameo over a slow fifty any day. He added that if a team gets big runs in the powerplay, that helps to set the momentum for the whole innings, which is his prime objective when he comes out to bat.

Prabhsimran on 111 runs defence against KKR

Talking about defending the lowest IPL total against KKR in Mullanpur, Prabhsimran said that when they were all out on 111, they thought they had lost the game, but skipper Shreyas Iyer and coach Ricky Ponting motivated the team by saying: do not think about what could have or should have happened; this is the total now and even if we do not win, we have to make sure we give them a bowling attack they cannot easily play. He further said that luckily everyone contributed and, at the end, PBKS won the game.