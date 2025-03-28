IPL 2025: CSK vs RCB Playing 11; Gaikwad and Patidar's captaincy record

Chennai Super Kings will be aiming for their second consecutive win in IPL 2025 as they take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru this Friday. The five-time champions are seeking revenge after being knocked out by Faf du Plessis' RCB in last season's group stage. CSK started their 2025 campaign on a strong note, securing a victory over Mumbai Indians in their opening match. Noor Ahmad was the standout performer with a four-wicket haul that restricted MI to just 155/9, while Rachin Ravindra's unbeaten 65 guided CSK to a four-wicket win during the chase.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 CSK vs RCB: Chennai pitch report and Chepauk Stadium's key stats Royal Challengers Bengaluru, too, began their season with an impressive win over Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. They limited the defending champions to 174 runs in the first innings. Phil Salt and Virat Kohli then led the charge with explosive batting performances, helping RCB seal a seven-wicket victory. They will be looking to carry their winning form into the match against CSK.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's IPL captaincy record

Gaikwad has begun this season with a win as CSK skipper, taking all points against rivals Mumbai Indians in their opening encounter this year.

Matches: 15

Wins: 8

Losses: 7

No result: 0

Win percentage: 53.33

Rajat Patidar's IPL 2025 captaincy record

The newly appointed RCB skipper did get off to a good start after a win against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in their opener. However, a win against rivals CSK would do wonders for his and his side's confidence in the tournament.

Matches: 1

Wins: 1

Losses: 0

Tied: 0

Win percentage: 100

CSK playing 11 vs RCB (probable):

Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad is unlikely to change his playing 11 that got them their first home victory against Mumbai Indians last time around.

CSK playing 11 and impact subs (probable): Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis

CSK squad for IPL 2025: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shaik Rasheed, Andre Siddarth C, Rahul Tripathi, Devon Conway, MS Dhoni, Vansh Bedi, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj, Rachin Ravindra, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sam Curran, Matheesha Pathirana, Shreyas Gopal, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed

RCB playing 11 vs CSK (probable): It will be interesting to see whether or not Rajat Patidar and co. come up with any changes after their opening win against KKR.

Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

RCB squad for IPL 2025: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (C), Swastik Chikara, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Philip Salt, Manoj Bhandage, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Liam Livingstone, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Mohit Rathee, Abhinandan Singh