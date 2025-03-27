IPL 2025 SRH vs LSG: Hyderabad Pitch report, Rajiv Gandhi stadium key stats

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Lucknow Super Giants in Match 6 of IPL 2025. After a dominant 44-run victory over Rajasthan Royals, the Pat Cummins-led team will look to continue their winning run against Lucknow, who were narrowly defeated by Delhi Capitals in their opening match of the tournament.

Hyderabad has played a significant role in shaping the modern T20 game, with their aggressive approach making them one of the most formidable sides in IPL history. Players like Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, and Nitish Kumar Reddy have the ability to turn games around at any moment, and they’ve broken numerous T20 records in recent years.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: SRH vs LSG Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants displayed promise in their clash with Delhi, but issues with both their bowling attack and captaincy ultimately cost them the game. Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran were outstanding with the bat, and Shardul Thakur impressed with the new ball. However, Thakur was inexplicably not brought back in the later stages, raising some concerns. Lucknow will need to address their weaknesses across all departments to challenge Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on March 27.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad: Pitch report for SRH vs LSG IPL 2025

The pitch is expected to be batting-friendly, with high scores likely. The surface will be flat, providing excellent conditions for the batters, and chasing will be an easier task. A high-scoring match is anticipated, and bowling first could be the preferable option.

Recent match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

In the most recent match played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 44 runs in IPL 2025. The high-scoring thriller saw SunRisers Hyderabad score 286 runs courtesy of a maiden IPL hundred by Ishan Kishan on his SRH debut.

Rajasthan also breached the 200-run mark but fell short of the mammoth total in the end.

SRH’s record at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

Sunrisers Hyderabad have enjoyed a solid record at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, winning 36 out of their 58 matches played at the venue.

Highest team score at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in IPL

The highest team total at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium was set by Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 23, 2025, when they scored 286 against RR. The innings was powered by brilliant a brilliant century by Ishan Kishan and a classy fifty by Heinrich Klaasen

Other Key Stats for Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium key stats Stat Details Matches Played 78 Matches Won Batting First 35 (44.87%) Matches Won Batting Second 43 (55.13%) Matches Won Winning Toss 28 (35.90%) Matches Won Losing Toss 50 (64.10%) Matches with No Result 0 (0.00%) Highest Individual Innings 126 D A Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad) 30/04/2017 v Kolkata Knight Riders Best Bowling 6/12 A S Joseph (Mumbai Indians) 06/04/2019 v Sunrisers Hyderabad Highest Team Innings 286/6 (Sunrisers Hyderabad) 23/03/2025 v Rajasthan Royals Lowest Team Innings 80 (Delhi Capitals) 04/05/2013 v Sunrisers Hyderabad Highest Run Chase Achieved 160/3 (Mumbai Indians) 12/05/2014 v Sunrisers Hyderabad Average Runs per Wicket 27.17 Average Runs per Over 8.27 Average Score Batting First 162.34 David Warner holds the record for the most runs scored at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, having accumulated an impressive 1,623 runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the wicket-taking charts at the venue, with 48 wickets to his name. The highest individual score at this stadium is also held by David Warner, who blasted 126 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2017. When it comes to bowling, Alzarri Joseph holds the record for the best figures, claiming 6 wickets for just 12 runs while playing for Mumbai Indians (MI) against SRH in 2019.