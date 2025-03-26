IPL 2025: SRH vs LSG Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will square off in the seventh match of IPL 2025 on March 27 at 7:30 PM (IST) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The two teams come into this contest with differing fortunes in the ongoing season.

In their previous encounter, SRH registered a dominant victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR). The 2016 IPL champions set a massive target, posting the second-highest total in league history, thanks to a superb team effort with the bat. Despite a valiant 242-run effort from RR, SRH emerged victorious by a commanding 44-run margin, which propelled them to the top of the points table.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants experienced a narrow defeat in a thrilling match against Delhi Capitals. Batting first, LSG put up 209 runs on a pitch that was taking plenty of turn. At one stage, they had Delhi reeling at 65/5, but a stellar fightback led by Vipraj Nigam and Ashutosh Sharma saw DC snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, winning by just one wicket.

As SRH aims to build on their strong start and consolidate their position at the top, LSG will be looking for their first win of the season. Both teams are packed with world-class talent, with SRH featuring players like Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, and Pat Cummins. On the other hand, LSG has big names like Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, and Aiden Markram to lead the charge.

Pat Cummins as captain in IPL:

Matches: 16

Wins: 9

Losses: 7

No result: 1

Win percentage: 56.25

Rishabh Pant stats in Hyderabad:

Innings: 4

Runs: 80

Average: 26.6

Strike rate: 123

IPL 2025: SRH vs LSG playing 11 prediction

SunRisers Hyderabad playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (C), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa.

SunRisers Hyderabad Impact Subs: Simarjeet Singh

Lucknow Super Giants playing 11 (probable): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Singh.

LSG Impact Subs: Prince Yadav

SRH vs LSG head-to-head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 4

SRH won: 1

LSG won: 3

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

SRH squad: Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Mohammad Shami, Harshal Patel, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Brydon Carse, Kamindu Mendis, Aniket Verma, Eshan Malinga, Sachin Baby.

LSG squad: Rishabh Pant (c&wk), David Miller, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, M Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi.

IPL 2025 match on March 27: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants live toss, SRH vs LSG telecast and Hyderabad vs Lucknow live streaming details

Which teams will clash on March 27 (Thursday) in IPL 2025?

SunRisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants will clash in IPL 2025 on March 27 (Thursday).

What is the venue of the Hyderabad vs Lucknow IPL 2025 match?

Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants

When will the live toss for the SRH vs LSG take place?

The live toss for SRH vs LSG cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on March 27.

At what time will SRH vs LSG match begins at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad?

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants match will begin at 7:30 PM IST in Hyderabad today.

Which TV channels will live telecast the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match?

The SunRisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary

How to watch the live streaming of today’s SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 match in India?