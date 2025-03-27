IPL 2025: SRH vs LSG head-to-head record, key toss stats in Hyderabad

The seventh match of IPL 2025 is set to take place on March 27 between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. This exciting encounter promises to be a crucial one, as SRH looks to build on their winning momentum.

SRH started their season in impressive fashion, securing a 44-run victory over Rajasthan Royals. Ishan Kishan was the standout performer with a magnificent 106, while Travis Head contributed with a vital 67, setting up a commanding total for his side.

In contrast, Lucknow Super Giants faced a heart-breaking loss in their opening match against Delhi Capitals. Despite strong individual performances from Mitchell Marsh, who scored 72, and Nicholas Pooran, who made 75, Lucknow fell short by a single wicket in a thrilling finish.

This clash is sure to be a thrilling battle, with both teams featuring key match-winners. Historically, LSG has had the upper hand over SRH in their recent encounters, having won three of the last four matches, with SRH managing just one victory.

SRH vs LSG head-to-head:

Out of 4 encounters between SRH and LSG in the IPL, LSG lead with 3 victories to SRH's solitary win so far.

Overall:

Total matches played: 4

SRH won: 1

LSG won: 3

SRH vs LSG H2H stats Venue Matches Played Wins Losses Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium 1 - 1 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 1 - 1 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 2 1 1 No result: 0

SRH vs LSG Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium key toss stats Statistic Value Percentage Matches Played 78 - Matches Won Batting First 35 44.87% Matches Won Batting Second 43 55.13% Matches Won Winning Toss 28 35.90% Matches Won Losing Toss 50 64.10% Matches with No Result 0 0.00%

What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2024?