IPL 2025 DC vs LSG: Vishakhapatnam pitch report and ACA-VDCA Stadium stats

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: DC vs LSG Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to face off in their opening match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam on March 24 (Monday), bringing a sense of familiarity to the contest. The DC vs LSG cricket match will begin at 7:30 PM IST today. However, this familiarity comes with a twist, as both teams will meet players they previously let go, now wearing rival jerseys.

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, two prominent wicketkeeper-batters, have switched sides, with Rahul joining Pant's former team and vice versa. This adds extra motivation for both players to prove themselves, and when high-profile players have something to prove, exciting performances are often on the cards.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Who is Vignesh Puthur, debutant who bagged a 3-fer for MI vs CSK? Delhi Capitals will begin their campaign with two games in Visakhapatnam, aiming to adjust to the conditions quickly. While a few of their players are familiar with the venue, so are the Super Giants, making for a compelling contest filled with both familiarity and rivalry.

ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vishakhapatnam: Pitch report for DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match

Also Read

The ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium pitch is expected to favor the batsmen, with an average first-innings total around 170 runs, setting the stage for a high-scoring encounter between DC and LSG. Last season, Visakhapatnam hosted two thrilling matches, both of which saw big totals.

In the first match, DC posted 191/5, while Chennai Super Kings managed 171/6. The second game saw Kolkata Knight Riders rack up a massive 272/7, with DC responding with 166 runs in under 18 overs. Given this pattern, both teams will likely prefer to bat first and capitalize on the favourable conditions before attempting to defend their totals.

ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vishakhapatnam: IPL T20 stats

Visakhapatnam has hosted 15 matches, with 8 wins for teams batting first and 7 wins for teams batting second. No match has ended in a no-result or tie. The average first-innings score at the venue is 167, reflecting a balanced pitch. The highest team total recorded at the stadium is a massive 272, while the highest total successfully chased is 173. These statistics suggest that the venue can produce high-scoring games, with both batting and bowling sides having opportunities to dominate, depending on the conditions and the chase target set.

ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium - Key IPL Stats

Vishakhapatnam key stats Matches Played 15 Matches Won Batting First 8 Matches Won Batting Second 7 Matches With No Result 0 Matches Tied 0 Average First Innings Score 167 Highest Team Total 272 Highest Total Successfully Chased 173

DC’s Record in Vishakhapatnam