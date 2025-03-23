Rohit equals Maxwell-Karthik's unwanted record of most ducks in IPL history

In a match where Rohit Sharma achieved a significant milestone, becoming the second-most capped player in IPL history, he also found himself on the wrong side of a record. During Mumbai Indians’ opening game of the season against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Rohit was dismissed for a four-ball duck in the very first over by pacer Khaleel Ahmed.

Most ducks in IPL history Rank Player Team Ducks 1 Rohit Sharma Mumbai Indians 18 2 Glenn Maxwell Royal Challengers Bangalore 18 3 Dinesh Karthik Royal Challengers Bangalore 18 4 Piyush Chawla Mumbai Indians 16 5 Sunil Narine Kolkata Knight Riders 16 This dismissal marked Rohit's 18th duck in IPL, tying him with Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell for the most ducks in the tournament's history. The IPL Duck Record stands as follows:

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Ishan Kishan scores 1st IPL hundred on SRH debut against RR Despite the setback, Rohit’s achievement of becoming the second-most capped player in IPL history stood out. With his 258th appearance, he surpassed Dinesh Karthik’s tally of 257 matches. Rohit now only trails MS Dhoni, who holds the record with 265 IPL appearances.

Rohit began his IPL career in 2008 with Deccan Chargers before making a name for himself as the face of Mumbai Indians. Under his leadership, MI has won five IPL titles, and over his 17 seasons, he has accumulated 6,628 runs, including two centuries, at an average of 29.72. Known for his consistent batting, leadership, and early-career bowling skills, Rohit has also taken over 100 catches in IPL history.