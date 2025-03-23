Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Krunal a smart pick; there's something special about RCB this year: Hayden

Krunal a smart pick; there's something special about RCB this year: Hayden

RCB halted Kolkata Knight Riders' charge in the IPL opener on Saturday, staging a remarkable comeback to secure a seven-wicket win, which was completed with 22 balls to spare in pursuit of 175.

Matthew Hayden
Matthew Hayden
Press Trust of India Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2025 | 3:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Australian great Matthew Hayden has hailed the selection of Krunal Pandya as a smart pick for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp in this IPL season, adding that there is something special about this RCB unit this year.

RCB halted Kolkata Knight Riders' charge in the IPL opener on Saturday, staging a remarkable comeback to secure a seven-wicket win, which was completed with 22 balls to spare in pursuit of 175.

Left-arm spinner Pandya set up the win for RCB, returning figures of 4-0-29-3. The opening pair of Phil Salt (56) and Virat Kohli (59) then scripted the chase, with skipper Rajat Patidar (34) making all the right moves to ensure RCB began the season with a victory.

It was an emphatic and important victory for Rajat Patidar as the new captain. Having Virat Kohli in great form certainly helps, Hayden was quoted as saying in a JioStar release. 

Their bowling lineup looked solid Krunal Pandya was a handy asset through the middle, and Josh Hazlewood did what he does best. For the first time in a long while, I look at RCB's setup and thinkthere's something special about this unit this year, he added.

Hayden said Pandya's ability to change the pace on the ball and attack the stumps worked for the left-arm spinner.

"He was such a smart pick and a clever bowler. His change of pace, his ability to attack the stumps it was an excellent setup, Hayden said.

Also Read

KKR skipper Rahane backs team, says 'no need to panic' after loss to RCB

IPL 2025 KKR vs RCB player battles: Kohli vs Narine, Salt vs Russell & more

IPL 2025: Why was Bhuvaneshwar Kumar not picked in RCB playing 11 vs KKR?

Here's how Jio users can live stream IPL 2025 for free on JioHotstar

IPL 2025: Virat Kohli is going to have a big impact again - Kane Williamson

You can't beat experience in high-pressure situations, and he showed serious character. At one point, it looked like RCB was in deep trouble, but their comeback was superb.

Hayden also praised RCB batting mainstay Kohli for his half-century which helped him cross the 1,000-run mark against KKR in IPL history.

"This was the perfect total for Virat Kohli to chase down. If you find yourself in a par or slightly above-par scenario on such a surface, that's where he thrives, he said.

It's crucial that Phil Salt, as his partner, helps elevate the strike rate and scoring rate. Kohli has picked up exactly where he left off with Kolkata Knight Riders, but tonight and over the past two seasons, we've seen Virat Kohli 2.0'.

"Especially in the middle overs, he was really damaging. He finds it quite easy against pace in the powerplay, but today, through the middle overs, he maintained a strike rate above 170 exactly what was needed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch SRH vs RR cricket match live?

SRH vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Parag wins toss, elects to bowl in Hyderabad

IPL 2025: SRH vs RR Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

IPL 2025 SRH vs RR: Hyderabad Pitch report, Rajiv Gandhi stadium key stats

IPL 2025: CSK vs MI head-to-head records; key toss stats in Chennai

Topics :Royal Challengers BangaloreIndian Premier League

First Published: Mar 23 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story