IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals appoint Faf du Plessis as Axar Patel's deputy

Faf du Plessis will be taking up the role of the team’s vice-captain for the 18th edition of the tournament. Faf, who led RCB from 2022 to 2024, was signed by DC during the IPL 2025 mega auction at his base price of Rs 2 crore. DC made the announcement through a post on their social media platform "X" page, with the captaion, "Pick up your phones, it’s your vice-captain calling" Check the full video below: Plessis' IPL career: Three days after officially announcing the star all-rounder Axar Patel as their new skipper for IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals have announced that the former South Africa and RCB skipperwill be taking up the role of the team’s vice-captain for the 18th edition of the tournament. Faf, who led RCB from 2022 to 2024, was signed by DC during the IPL 2025 mega auction at his base price of Rs 2 crore. DC made the announcement through a post on their social media platform "X" page, with the captaion, "Pick up your phones, it’s your vice-captain calling"

Early years with CSK (2012-2015)

Faf du Plessis, former South Africa captain across all formats, entered the IPL in 2012 when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) acquired him. Over the next four seasons, he became a vital part of the team, contributing consistently at the top of the order.

Move to Rising Pune Supergiant (2016-2017)

With CSK serving a two-year suspension from the IPL, du Plessis moved to Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) for the 2016 and 2017 seasons. Despite limited opportunities, he remained a reliable performer.

Return to CSK (2018-2021) and championship glory

Also Read

Following CSK’s reinstatement in 2018, du Plessis returned to the franchise, playing a crucial role in their title-winning campaigns. He stayed with the team until 2021, delivering impactful performances, especially in crunch matches.

Leadership at RCB (2022-2024)

In the 2022 IPL auction, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) secured du Plessis. With Virat Kohli stepping down from captaincy, he was handed the leadership role. Under his captaincy, RCB reached the playoffs in both 2022 and 2024 but continued their trophy drought, now spanning 17 seasons.

IPL career statistics

At 40, du Plessis remains a force in franchise cricket. In the IPL, he has amassed 4,571 runs in 145 matches at an average of 35.99 and a strike rate of 136.37. His experience and consistency make him a valuable asset for any team.