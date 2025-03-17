IPL 2025: Cricket will always be my greatest ally, says MI skipper Pandya

The star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is gearing up for yet another exciting season of India’s franchise-based cricket league, IPL 2025 . Pandya will be leading the five-time champions Mumbai Indians once again after replacing Rohit Sharma as the leader of the team during IPL 2024. MI’s decision to replace Rohit with Pandya as the team’s captain did not sit well with the fans, who constantly booed Hardik throughout the season. However, since then, Hardik has grown a lot, and his instrumental role in India's successful run during the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy has once again made him a beloved name among fans.

Now, before MI's campaign opener against CSK on March 23, the skipper sat down with official broadcasters JioHotstar for an exclusive interview on Superstars, where he talked about his struggles over the last 12 months while also offering important advice to youngsters taking part in the IPL for the first time this season.

Learnings from the IPL 2024 season

Hardik Pandya reflected on his journey in the IPL, stating that every season brings new energy and fresh challenges. While the 2024 edition proved to be difficult for his team, he acknowledged that it also provided valuable lessons. These insights, he explained, were carefully evaluated and used in constructing the squad for the 2025 season.

He mentioned that the new team had been built around experienced players who had performed at the highest level. According to him, having seasoned cricketers in the squad added excitement and stability. He emphasised that the key now was to unite as a team and execute their plans effectively, believing that success would follow if they did so.

Building a strong squad for 2025

Discussing the IPL auction, Pandya shared that selecting experienced players had always been part of the team’s strategy. He explained that they had a clear vision of the type of players they needed, particularly in the bowling department.

He noted that playing at Wankhede Stadium posed a unique challenge due to its high-scoring nature. Considering this, the team prioritised bowlers with experience, pace, and the ability to generate swing and bounce. Pandya expressed confidence in the squad’s balance, stating that they had covered all crucial areas. Now, he said, the focus would be on stepping onto the field and delivering performances that matched their planning.

Advice to young IPL players

Addressing the young players entering the IPL, Pandya advised them to trust in their abilities. He noted that while they were highly talented, self-doubt could be their biggest obstacle.

He pointed out that young players often questioned whether they belonged at this level, and that uncertainty could limit their performance. According to him, managing the mental aspect of the game was just as important as physical skills. He encouraged players to stay composed and balanced, not just for one season but throughout their careers, to maximise their opportunities and perform under pressure.

Pandya observed that the younger generation of cricketers was far more advanced in terms of skill compared to his own generation at the same age. He stated that their aggressive approach was already in place, and all they needed was confidence in their own abilities to succeed.

Perseverance and resilience in cricket

Speaking about perseverance, Pandya emphasised that for him, it had always been about staying on the battlefield. He recalled times in his career when his focus was not just on winning but on surviving and holding his ground.

He explained that regardless of external circumstances, cricket had always been his greatest ally and the path forward. He shared that he kept pushing through difficult times, and when his efforts finally paid off, the rewards were beyond anything he had imagined.

Reflecting on a transformative phase in his career, Pandya mentioned that winning the World Cup and receiving overwhelming support upon his return marked a complete turnaround for him. He admitted that he did not know when things would improve but remained persistent, honest in his work, and determined to give his best. According to him, destiny had its own plan, and in his case, everything changed within just a few months.