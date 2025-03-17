Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: MI releases new anthem song for upcoming season featuring Rohit

IPL 2025: MI releases new anthem song for upcoming season featuring Rohit

Despite losing MI's captaincy to Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024, fans expect Rohit Sharma to deliver big in IPL 2025 and help Hardik Pandya lead MI to their sixth title this season

Rohit Sharma in MI's new anthem song
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 1:58 PM IST
The five-time IPL champions, Mumbai Indians, continue to boost their campaign for IPL 2025. While the players are sweating on the field under the guidance of new head coach Mahela Jayawardene, the team management is also taking all necessary steps off the field to keep the team’s morale high with a series of anthem songs featuring top players. On Monday, MI released one such version of their anthem songs featuring their former skipper Rohit Sharma along with Jackie Shroff. The anthem was uploaded on MI’s Instagram page and is sung by rapper Kaam Bhari.
 
Check out the full video of the anthem song below:
 
 
Rohit’s dominant run 
Despite losing MI’s captaincy to Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024, fans expect Rohit Sharma to deliver big in IPL 2025 and help Hardik Pandya lead MI to their sixth title this season. In the last three ICC white-ball events as captain, Rohit Sharma has played 24 matches and won 23 of them. His only loss was the final of the 2023 World Cup, while he ended up lifting the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy. Notably, all five trophies won by Mumbai Indians were also under Rohit’s captaincy, which means India’s Test and ODI skipper will have to be at his best if MI want to end their trophy drought this season. 
 
Rohit relaxes in Maldives ahead of busy IPL schedule 

Fresh off leading India to Champions Trophy glory in Dubai, Rohit Sharma has taken a short vacation in the Maldives with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, and daughter, Samaira. The Indian captain shared beachside resort photos on Holi, March 14. While most cricketers have joined their IPL 2025 pre-season camps, a few Champions Trophy-winning squad members have chosen a brief break before the intense T20 season. Rohit’s getaway offers him a moment to unwind before returning to competitive action in the IPL, where he remains a key player.
   
First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

