IPL 2025: MI releases new anthem song for upcoming season featuring Rohit

Rohit’s dominant run

Despite losing MI’s captaincy to Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024, fans expect Rohit Sharma to deliver big in IPL 2025 and help Hardik Pandya lead MI to their sixth title this season. In the last three ICC white-ball events as captain, Rohit Sharma has played 24 matches and won 23 of them. His only loss was the final of the 2023 World Cup, while he ended up lifting the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy. Notably, all five trophies won by Mumbai Indians were also under Rohit’s captaincy, which means India’s Test and ODI skipper will have to be at his best if MI want to end their trophy drought this season.