IPL 2025: Dravid urges balanced reactions to Vaibhav Suryavanshi's knocks

Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid has called for a balanced approach in the public's reaction to 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi's remarkable debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Suryavanshi made headlines by scoring a blistering 101 off just 38 balls against Gujarat Titans, becoming the youngest centurion in men's T20 cricket and the second-fastest in IPL history. In a conversation with Star Sports, Rajasthan Royals' Head Coach Rahul Dravid talked about Vaibhav and Rajasthan's prospects this year in IPL 2025 as well. RR looking to provide supportive environment ahead for Vaibhav ​

While acknowledging the teenager's exceptional talent, Dravid emphasized the importance of shielding Suryavanshi from the pressures of sudden fame. He noted that in professional cricket, both highs and lows are inevitable, and the young prodigy must be prepared for future challenges. Dravid expressed that the Rajasthan Royals' role is to provide a supportive environment to help Suryavanshi navigate these experiences. ​

Vaibhav making connections with the team Dravid also highlighted Suryavanshi's unique batting technique, attributing his power-hitting abilities to his rapid hand speed, high backlift, and quick adjustment to varying lengths. These attributes enable him to execute powerful shots, even against seasoned bowlers.

The franchise has made concerted efforts to integrate Suryavanshi into the team, organizing multiple camps to familiarize him with the support staff and fellow players. Dravid mentioned that the young batter has formed strong connections within the team, particularly with bowlers Sandeep Sharma and Fazalhaq Farooqi, which has helped him acclimate to the professional environment. ​

In summary, while celebrating Suryavanshi's extraordinary achievement, Dravid advocates for a measured and supportive approach to ensure the teenager's continued growth and success in the competitive world of cricket.​