IPL 2025: CSK vs PBKS live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face a crucial must-win scenario against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday as they look to revive their faltering IPL campaign. With just two victories from nine matches, CSK’s playoff hopes are all but slipping away. The five-time champions have struggled with consistency, leaving them at the bottom of the table. Despite their familiar dominance at Chepauk, the venue has not provided the usual advantage this season, making their task even harder.
PBKS, sitting fifth with five wins, will be looking to capitalise on CSK’s vulnerable position. A win will not only solidify their playoff ambitions but also boost their confidence as they aim to climb further up the standings.
Key individual battles promise to add intrigue to the match. Shivam Dube’s middle-order stability for CSK will be tested against PBKS's Yuzvendra Chahal, while Ayush Mhatre’s bowling will go up against Arshdeep Singh's left-arm pace. Both teams are under pressure, making this clash a high-stakes encounter for both sides.
But before the on-field action begins, here’s how you can catch every ball of this crucial encounter. Check out all the live broadcast and streaming details below.
IPL 2025 CSK vs PBKS broadcast details
|IPL 2025: CSK vs PBKS broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2025 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
How to watch CSK vs PBKS in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information
When will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings take place in IPL 2025?
The CSK vs PBKS match is scheduled for Wednesday, April 30.
What is the venue for the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2025?
The match between CSK and PBKS will take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
What time will the toss take place for the CSK vs PBKS match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the match between CSK and PBKS will be held at 7:00 PM IST.
When will the match start?
The CSK vs PBKS match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on April 30.
Where to watch the live telecast in India?
The match between CSK and PBKS will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.
Where to stream the CSK vs PBKS match live in India?
The match between CSK and PBKS will be streamed live on JioHotstar via the app and website.