IPL 2025 Eliminator schedule, teams, live match time, streaming, telecast

As the Indian Premier League season comes down to its business end of things now, only four teams are left in contention in order to be crowned as the new champions. Gujarat Titans will take on Mumbai Indians in the eliminator on Thursday, May 30. The last time the two teams met each other in IPL playoffs was in qualifier 2 of IPL 2023 and in that match current MI skipper Hardik Pandya was leading GT and helped them secure a big win to qualify for their second consecutive final.

IPL 2025 Eliminator venue

The venue for the Eliminator clash will be Mullanpur Stadium, Chandigarh which was the home of the Punjab Kings this season. Both Mumbai and Gujarat would be looking forward to progress through to the Qualifier 2 with a win on May 30th as both teams would have to win 2 matches on the trot in order to book a final place this year. GT vs MI head-to-head

Total Matches: 7

GT won: 5

MI won: 2

N/R:0

GT vs MI head-to-head at different venues Venue Matches GT Wins MI Wins No Result Brabourne Stadium 1 0 1 0 Narendra Modi Stadum 4 4 0 0 Wankhede Stadium 2 1 1 0

IPL 2025 Eliminator live telecast and live streaming details

When will the IPL 2025 Eliminator match be played?

The IPL 2025 Eliminator will be played on May 30, Friday.

Which teams will be playing the Eliminator match in IPL 2025?

Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans will be playing the Eliminator match in IPL 2025.

Which venue will host the Eliminator match between MI and GT?

Mullanpur Stadium in Chandigarh will be hosting the Eliminator match between MI and GT.

Where will the live telecast for the Eliminator match be available in India?

The live telecast of the IPL 2025 Eliminator match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

Where will the live streaming for the Eliminator match be available in India?

The live streaming for the IPL 2025 Eliminator match will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

For Mumbai and Gujarat, it is once last chance to make it to through to the next stage of the playoffs as the loser of the Eliminator is knocked out of the knockout stages as the name suggests.