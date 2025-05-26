IPL 2025 points table: MI, PBKS, RCB, GT rankings; Top batters and bowlers

IPL 2025 points table Pos Team P W L NR NRR Pts 1 PBKS 14 9 4 1 0.372 19 2 GT 14 9 5 0 0.254 18 3 RCB 13 8 4 1 0.255 17 4 MI 14 8 6 0 1.142 16 5 DC 14 7 6 1 0.011 15 6 SRH 14 6 7 1 -0.241 13 7 LSG 13 6 7 0 -0.337 12 8 KKR 14 5 7 2 -0.305 12 9 RR 14 4 10 0 -0.549 8 10 CSK 14 4 10 0 -0.647 8

IPL 2025 Orange Cap standings POS Player Team Runs Mat Inns NO HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 4s 6s 1 Sai Sudharsan GT 679 12 12 1 108* 56.09 393 156.99 1 5 68 20 2 Shubman Gill GT 649 12 12 2 93* 60.1 386 155.69 0 6 54 23 3 Suryakumar Yadav MI 640 13 13 5 73* 72.88 342 170.46 0 4 58 30 4 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR 559 14 14 1 75 43 350 159.71 0 6 60 28 5 Virat Kohli RCB 505 11 11 3 73* 63.13 352 143.46 0 7 44 18 6 KL Rahul DC 504 12 12 3 112* 56 339 148.67 1 3 46 20 7 Jos Buttler GT 500 12 11 4 97* 71.43 305 163.93 0 5 49 22 8 Prabhsimran Singh PBKS 458 12 12 0 91 38.17 267 171.53 0 4 48 25 9 Nicholas Pooran LSG 455 12 12 1 87* 41.36 230 197.82 0 4 40 35 10 Mitchell Marsh LSG 443 11 11 0 81 40.27 282 157.09 0 5 42 24

IPL 2025 Purple Cap standings Pos Player Team Wkts Mat Inns Overs Runs BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w 1 Noor Ahmad CSK 24 14 14 50 408 4/18 17 8.16 12.5 2 0 2 Prasidh Krishna GT 23 14 14 55 435 4/41 18.91 7.9 14.34 1 0 3 Trent Boult MI 19 14 14 49.4 423 4/26 22.26 8.51 15.68 1 0 4 Josh Hazlewood RCB 18 10 10 36.5 311 4/33 17.27 8.44 12.27 1 0 5 Arshdeep Singh PBKS 18 14 13 48.2 414 3/16 23 8.56 16.11 0 0 6 Jasprit Bumrah MI 17 10 10 39.2 249 4/22 14.64 6.33 13.88 1 0 7 Varun Chakaravarthy KKR 17 13 13 50 383 3/22 22.52 7.66 17.64 0 0 8 Sai Kishore GT 17 14 14 38.3 351 3/30 20.64 9.11 13.58 0 0 9 Vaibhav Arora KKR 17 12 12 42.3 430 3/29 25.29 10.11 15 0 0 10 Pat Cummins SRH 16 14 14 49.4 450 3/19 28.12 9.06 18.62 0 0

Punjab Kings have made their way to the top 2 of the IPL 2025 points table with a win against Mumbai Indians on the night which has also propelled them to the Qualifier 1 tie in the playoffs.Punjab take their tally to 19 points and are followed by Gujarat Titans on 18 points. The top 4 are completed by RCB (17 points) and Mumbai Indians who finish their leaguetally at 16 points after a defeat against PBKS.