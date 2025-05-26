IPL 2025 points table: MI, PBKS, RCB, GT rankings; Top batters and bowlers
Check all the key stats for IPL 2025 including top batter and top bowler stats hereShashwat Nishant New Delhi
Punjab Kings have made their way to the top 2 of the IPL 2025 points table with a win against Mumbai Indians on the night which has also propelled them to the Qualifier 1 tie in the playoffs.
Punjab take their tally to 19 points and are followed by Gujarat Titans on 18 points. The top 4 are completed by RCB (17 points) and Mumbai Indians who finish their leaguetally at 16 points after a defeat against PBKS.
| IPL 2025 points table
| Pos
| Team
| P
| W
| L
| NR
| NRR
| Pts
| 1
| PBKS
| 14
| 9
| 4
| 1
| 0.372
| 19
| 2
| GT
| 14
| 9
| 5
| 0
| 0.254
| 18
| 3
| RCB
| 13
| 8
| 4
| 1
| 0.255
| 17
| 4
| MI
| 14
| 8
| 6
| 0
| 1.142
| 16
| 5
| DC
| 14
| 7
| 6
| 1
| 0.011
| 15
| 6
| SRH
| 14
| 6
| 7
| 1
| -0.241
| 13
| 7
| LSG
| 13
| 6
| 7
| 0
| -0.337
| 12
| 8
| KKR
| 14
| 5
| 7
| 2
| -0.305
| 12
| 9
| RR
| 14
| 4
| 10
| 0
| -0.549
| 8
| 10
| CSK
| 14
| 4
| 10
| 0
| -0.647
| 8
IPL 2025 Purple Cap Standings
| IPL 2025 Orange Cap standings
| POS
| Player
| Team
| Runs
| Mat
| Inns
| NO
| HS
| Avg
| BF
| SR
| 100s
| 50s
| 4s
| 6s
| 1
| Sai Sudharsan
| GT
| 679
| 12
| 12
| 1
| 108*
| 56.09
| 393
| 156.99
| 1
| 5
| 68
| 20
| 2
| Shubman Gill
| GT
| 649
| 12
| 12
| 2
| 93*
| 60.1
| 386
| 155.69
| 0
| 6
| 54
| 23
| 3
| Suryakumar Yadav
| MI
| 640
| 13
| 13
| 5
| 73*
| 72.88
| 342
| 170.46
| 0
| 4
| 58
| 30
| 4
| Yashasvi Jaiswal
| RR
| 559
| 14
| 14
| 1
| 75
| 43
| 350
| 159.71
| 0
| 6
| 60
| 28
| 5
| Virat Kohli
| RCB
| 505
| 11
| 11
| 3
| 73*
| 63.13
| 352
| 143.46
| 0
| 7
| 44
| 18
| 6
| KL Rahul
| DC
| 504
| 12
| 12
| 3
| 112*
| 56
| 339
| 148.67
| 1
| 3
| 46
| 20
| 7
| Jos Buttler
| GT
| 500
| 12
| 11
| 4
| 97*
| 71.43
| 305
| 163.93
| 0
| 5
| 49
| 22
| 8
| Prabhsimran Singh
| PBKS
| 458
| 12
| 12
| 0
| 91
| 38.17
| 267
| 171.53
| 0
| 4
| 48
| 25
| 9
| Nicholas Pooran
| LSG
| 455
| 12
| 12
| 1
| 87*
| 41.36
| 230
| 197.82
| 0
| 4
| 40
| 35
| 10
| Mitchell Marsh
| LSG
| 443
| 11
| 11
| 0
| 81
| 40.27
| 282
| 157.09
| 0
| 5
| 42
| 24
| Pos
| Player
| Team
| Wkts
| Mat
| Inns
| Overs
| Runs
| BBI
| Avg
| Econ
| SR
| 4w
| 5w
| 1
| Noor Ahmad
| CSK
| 24
| 14
| 14
| 50
| 408
| 4/18
| 17
| 8.16
| 12.5
| 2
| 0
| 2
| Prasidh Krishna
| GT
| 23
| 14
| 14
| 55
| 435
| 4/41
| 18.91
| 7.9
| 14.34
| 1
| 0
| 3
| Trent Boult
| MI
| 19
| 14
| 14
| 49.4
| 423
| 4/26
| 22.26
| 8.51
| 15.68
| 1
| 0
| 4
| Josh Hazlewood
| RCB
| 18
| 10
| 10
| 36.5
| 311
| 4/33
| 17.27
| 8.44
| 12.27
| 1
| 0
| 5
| Arshdeep Singh
| PBKS
| 18
| 14
| 13
| 48.2
| 414
| 3/16
| 23
| 8.56
| 16.11
| 0
| 0
| 6
| Jasprit Bumrah
| MI
| 17
| 10
| 10
| 39.2
| 249
| 4/22
| 14.64
| 6.33
| 13.88
| 1
| 0
| 7
| Varun Chakaravarthy
| KKR
| 17
| 13
| 13
| 50
| 383
| 3/22
| 22.52
| 7.66
| 17.64
| 0
| 0
| 8
| Sai Kishore
| GT
| 17
| 14
| 14
| 38.3
| 351
| 3/30
| 20.64
| 9.11
| 13.58
| 0
| 0
| 9
| Vaibhav Arora
| KKR
| 17
| 12
| 12
| 42.3
| 430
| 3/29
| 25.29
| 10.11
| 15
| 0
| 0
| 10
| Pat Cummins
| SRH
| 16
| 14
| 14
| 49.4
| 450
| 3/19
| 28.12
| 9.06
| 18.62
| 0
| 0