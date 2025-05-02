Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: GT vs SRH head-to-head, Ahmedabad weather forecast, toss stats

IPL 2025: GT vs SRH head-to-head, Ahmedabad weather forecast, toss stats

Given the tournament scenario, this contest holds immense significance for both franchises as they aim to strengthen their position in the race to the IPL 2025 playoffs.

GT vs SRH
GT vs SRH
Shashwat Nishant
May 02 2025 | 4:19 PM IST
As the IPL 2025 season enters its critical phase, each match has become a virtual knockout for teams eyeing a spot in the playoffs. On Friday, all eyes will be on Ahmedabad, where the Gujarat Titans will face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a high-stakes encounter.
 
With both teams sitting in different zones of the points table, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Gujarat Titans are pushing to secure a top-two finish, which offers a vital advantage in the playoffs. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad are fighting to stay in contention and will be desperate to notch up a win to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.
 
Given the tournament scenario, this contest holds immense significance for both franchises as they aim to strengthen their position in the race to the IPL 2025 playoffs. 
 
GT vs SRH head-to-head
 
Overall

Total matches played: 5
GT won: 3
SRH won: 1
No result: 1 
GT vs SRH H2H stats
Venue M GT won SRH won Tied
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 1 0 1 0
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 1 0 0 0
Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium 2 2 0 0
Wankhede Stadium 1 1 0 0
 
  Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad: GT vs SRH weather forecast
 
The GT vs SRH match in Ahmedabad is set to proceed without any weather-related disruptions, as there is no rain predicted for the day. Fans can look forward to uninterrupted cricket action under clear skies. However, the conditions will be quite hot, with temperatures expected to soar up to 44 degrees Celsius during the day. As the evening progresses, the mercury is likely to dip slightly, reaching a minimum of around 27 degrees Celsius. Players will need to stay hydrated and manage the heat, especially during the first innings when the sun will still be strong over the Narendra Modi Stadium.
  Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad: Toss stats  
Narendra Modi Stadium key toss stats
Category Details
Total Matches Played 39
Matches Won Batting First 18 (46.15%)
Matches Won Batting Second 21 (53.85%)
Matches Won Winning Toss 18 (46.15%)
Matches Won Losing Toss 21 (53.85%)
Matches with No Result 0 (0.00%)
 
 
What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2024?
 
The last time these sides met in IPL 2024, GT got the upper hand at home, beating SRH by 7 wickets on March 31, 2024.
 
First Published: May 02 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

