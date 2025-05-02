Friday, May 02, 2025 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: GT vs SRH pitch report, highest score, stats of Ahmedabad Stadium

IPL 2025: GT vs SRH pitch report, highest score, stats of Ahmedabad Stadium

Another key factor that could influence the match outcome is the presence of dew, especially during the second innings. Dew has consistently affected teams bowling under lights so far.

GT vs SRH

GT vs SRH

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The 51st encounter of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season will see Gujarat Titans (GT) facing off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 2. After a tough outing in their last match, Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, will be keen to return to winning ways. The team suffered a setback against Rajasthan Royals on April 28 in Jaipur, losing by eight wickets.    Despite putting up a strong total of 209/4, thanks to a stellar 84 off 50 balls by Gill—which included five fours and four sixes—and an unbeaten fifty from Jos Buttler, GT couldn’t defend the target. A spectacular century by young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, along with support from Yashasvi Jaiswal, helped Rajasthan chase down the score with ease and register their third win of the tournament.
 
 
On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad come into this fixture on a positive note after a victory over Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk Stadium. However, their overall campaign hasn’t lived up to expectations. With just three wins and six defeats from nine matches, the Pat Cummins-led side finds itself in a must-win situation. To keep their playoff hopes alive, SRH will need to win all of their remaining five games and rely on other results to go their way for a chance to break into the top four.
 
As both teams look to solidify their positions in the league, this match promises to be a thrilling contest with playoff implications for both sides.
 
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad: Pitch report for GT vs SRH IPL 2025

Also Read

RR vs MI

Rajasthan out of contention for IPL 2025 playoffs after thumping loss to MI

IPL 2025 points table

IPL 2025: Updated standings, Playoff race, Orange & Purple Cap leaderboard

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians dethrone RCB from the top of the IPL 2025 points table

Vaibhav

IPL 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi departs for 2-ball duck after hitting century

Jaipur

Full list of highest successful run-chase at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in IPL

 
The pitch conditions at the Narendra Modi Stadium remain unpredictable due to variations in the soil composition used for different matches. 
 
This has been evident throughout the ongoing IPL 2025 season, where some matches have seen batters dominate, comfortably hitting boundaries on batting-friendly tracks. On the other hand, certain pitches have offered assistance to bowlers, making it challenging for batters to score freely, forcing them to rely more on traditional shot-making techniques.
 
If the surface leans toward being batting-friendly, bowlers will need to maintain disciplined line and length, especially during the powerplay overs, rather than over-experimenting with the new ball. Conversely, a red soil pitch would be a welcome change for bowlers, offering more bounce and carry, unlike the black soil wickets, which tend to keep low and slow.
 
Another key factor that could influence the match outcome is the presence of dew, especially during the second innings. Dew has consistently affected teams bowling under lights, making it harder to grip the ball and execute plans effectively.
 
Recent match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium
 
The most recent match in Ahmedabad saw GT take on DC at the Narendra Modi Stadium, as the hosts registered a 7-wicket win in what was a high scoring encounter on the night in IPL 2025.
 
Other key stats at Narendra Modi Stadium 
Narendra Modi Stadium key stats
Category Details
Total Matches Played 39
Matches Won Batting First 18 (46.15%)
Matches Won Batting Second 21 (53.85%)
Matches Won Winning Toss 18 (46.15%)
Matches Won Losing Toss 21 (53.85%)
Matches with No Result 0 (0.00%)
Highest Individual Innings 129 – Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans) vs Mumbai Indians, 26/05/2023
Best Bowling Figures 5/10 – M. M. Sharma (Gujarat Titans) vs Mumbai Indians, 26/05/2023
Highest Team Total 243/5 – Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, 25/03/2025
Lowest Team Total 89 – Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, 17/04/2024
Highest Successful Run Chase 204/3 – Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, 19/04/2025
Average Runs per Wicket 28.45
Average Runs per Over 8.82
Average Score Batting First 172.35
 

More From This Section

RR vs MI

IPL 2025: RR vs MI live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton

IPL 2025: Rohit-Rickelton put up 4th highest opening partnership for Mumbai

GT vs SRH

IPL 2025: GT vs SRH playing 11, impact subs, live toss time, streaming

MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli

Kohli vs Dhoni in Bengaluru: What fans can expect when superstars meet?

Sandeep Sharma

Body blow for RR, pacer Sandeep Sharma ruled out of IPL 2025 with injury

Topics : Indian Premier League Gujarat Titans Sunrisers Hyderabad

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025International Labour Day 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon