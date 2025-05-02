IPL 2025: GT vs SRH live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

The 51st match of IPL 2025 promises high-octane action as Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the renowned Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 2. With both teams eyeing a crucial win, the contest could play a pivotal role in shaping the playoff race.

GT head into this fixture looking to bounce back from a tough loss to Rajasthan Royals on April 28 in Jaipur. Despite a dominant batting display featuring an 84 off 50 balls from captain Shubman Gill and a solid unbeaten fifty from Jos Buttler, GT’s total of 209/4 was chased down comfortably. A masterful century by Vaibhav Suryavanshi, supported by Yashasvi Jaiswal, sealed the win for RR by eight wickets.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: GT vs SRH head-to-head, Ahmedabad weather forecast, toss stats IPL 2025 GT vs SRH broadcast details IPL 2025: GT vs SRH broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad are riding on the confidence of a victory over Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk. Although their campaign has been inconsistent with just three wins in nine matches, Pat Cummins' men still have an outside shot at the playoffs. They'll need to win all remaining games to keep that dream alive.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: GT's Jos Buttler 12 runs away from joining elusive IPL list How to watch GT vs SRH in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information

