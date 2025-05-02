IPL 2025: GT vs SRH Playing 11, SRH batters vs GT bowlers matchups

Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 51 of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, with a potential chance to climb to the top of the points table. GT remains a strong contender for a playoff spot, though their recent loss showed even top teams can stumble. In their last outing, Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler hit impressive fifties to post a formidable total in Jaipur. However, their effort was overshadowed by 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, whose explosive century powered Rajasthan Royals to a stunning chase of 209 with more than four overs remaining.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: We are playing simple cricket, it's working for us - Hardik Meanwhile, SRH are walking a tightrope. They need to win every remaining match and hope other results go their way. They found momentum with a dominant victory over CSK, where Mohammed Shami struck early and Ayush Mhatre steadied the innings. Despite a brief push by Dewald Brevis, SRH’s bowling attack, led by Harshal Patel and Pat Cummins, dismantled CSK. Jaydev Unadkat also contributed, helping SRH seal a convincing win and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Shubman Gill captaincy record in IPL2025

Matches: 9

Wins: 6

Losses: 3

Also Read

Tied: 0

Win percentage: 66.67

Pat Cummins captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 9

Wins: 3

Losses: 6

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 33.33

GT playing 11 vs SRH

Gujarat will be looking to solidify their top 4 credentials on the night as the race for the playoffs intensifies now. The line-up for the hosts is expected to remain the same one like the last encounter.

GT playing 11 and impact subs: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (captain), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact Player: Ishant Sharma

GT squad for IPL 2025

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Karim Janat, Arshad Khan, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu

SRH playing 11 vs GT

For the Sunrisers, it is a do-or-die affair as the top order will be under pressure to score big in order to keep their playoff hopes alive. The likes of Ishan Kishan would be under the radar after a series of disappointing results in the season.

SRH playing 11 and impact subs: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (captain), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami

Impact Player: Travis Head

SRH squad for IPL 2025

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga, Abhinav Manohar, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Sachin Baby, Wiaan Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Smaran Ravichandran

GT vs SRH key player battles