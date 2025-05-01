Full list of highest successful run-chase at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in IPL

Highest successful run chases at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur Team Score Overs Target Opponent Date Sunrisers Hyderabad 217/6 20 215 vs RR 07/05/23 Rajasthan Royals 197/5 19.4 197 vs Deccan Chargers 17/04/12 Gujarat Titans 199/7 20 197 vs RR 10/04/24 Delhi Capitals 193/4 19.2 192 vs RR 22/04/19 Rajasthan Royals 189/4 19.1 184 vs RCB 06/04/24 Rajasthan Royals 183/1 18.4 180 vs MI 22/04/24 Rajasthan Royals 182/5 19.5 179 vs Pune Warriors India 05/05/13 Rajasthan Royals 177/6 19.5 177 vs CSK 11/05/18 Rajasthan Royals 173/6 19.5 172 vs RCB 29/04/13 Rajasthan Royals 168/7 19.4 168 vs MI 22/04/18

Highest successfull run chases in IPL Team Score Against Year Punjab Kings 262 KKR 2024 Sunrisers Hyderabad 246 PBKS 2025 Rajasthan Royals 226 PBKS 2020 Rajasthan Royals 224 KKR 2024 Mumbai Indians 219 CSK 2021

Rajasthan Royals need to chase down 218 against Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur in a do-or-die match for them in their pursuit for the playoffs.While traditionally not the easiest ground for chasing, the pitch has evolved to support fluent strokeplay, making high run-chases increasingly achievable. Despite its reputation, several teams have managed remarkable successful chases at this venue.Currently, the highest successful run chase at the ground came back in 2023 when SRH chased down 215 against Rajasthan.The highest successful run chase in the tournament's history is in th ename of Punjab Kings who chased down 262 in IPL 2024 against KKR.