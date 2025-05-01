Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Full list of highest successful run-chase at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in IPL

Full list of highest successful run-chase at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in IPL

Currently, the highest successful run chase at the ground came back in 2023 when SRH chased down 215 against Rajasthan.

Jaipur
Jaipur
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 9:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Rajasthan Royals need to chase down 218 against Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur in a do-or-die match for them in their pursuit for the playoffs.  While traditionally not the easiest ground for chasing, the pitch has evolved to support fluent strokeplay, making high run-chases increasingly achievable. Despite its reputation, several teams have managed remarkable successful chases at this venue.   Currently, the highest successful run chase at the ground came back in 2023 when SRH chased down 215 against Rajasthan.   
Highest successful run chases at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur
Team Score Overs Target Opponent Date
Sunrisers Hyderabad 217/6 20 215 vs RR 07/05/23
Rajasthan Royals 197/5 19.4 197 vs Deccan Chargers 17/04/12
Gujarat Titans 199/7 20 197 vs RR 10/04/24
Delhi Capitals 193/4 19.2 192 vs RR 22/04/19
Rajasthan Royals 189/4 19.1 184 vs RCB 06/04/24
Rajasthan Royals 183/1 18.4 180 vs MI 22/04/24
Rajasthan Royals 182/5 19.5 179 vs Pune Warriors India 05/05/13
Rajasthan Royals 177/6 19.5 177 vs CSK 11/05/18
Rajasthan Royals 173/6 19.5 172 vs RCB 29/04/13
Rajasthan Royals 168/7 19.4 168 vs MI 22/04/18
  Highest successfull run chase in IPL history  The highest successful run chase in the tournament's history is in th ename of Punjab Kings who chased down 262 in IPL 2024 against KKR. 
Highest successfull run chases in IPL
Team Score Against Year
Punjab Kings 262 KKR 2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad 246 PBKS 2025
Rajasthan Royals 226 PBKS 2020
Rajasthan Royals 224 KKR 2024
Mumbai Indians 219 CSK 2021
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Body blow for RR, pacer Sandeep Sharma ruled out of IPL 2025 with injury

IPL 2025: RR vs MI pitch report, highest score, stats of Jaipur Stadium

IPL 2025: RR vs MI Playing 11, RR batters vs MI bowlers matchups

IPL 2025: RR vs MI playing 11, impact subs, live toss time, streaming

IPL 2025: RR vs MI head-to-head, Jaipur weather forecast, toss stats

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueRajasthan RoyalsMumbai Indians

First Published: May 01 2025 | 9:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story