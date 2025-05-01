Mumbai Indians dethrone RCB from the top of the IPL 2025 points table

There is no stopping Mumbai Indians at the moment who have gone on to register their 6th successive victory in IPL 2025, beating hosts Rajasthan Royals by 100 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on the night. The win takes them to the top of the points table, taking the top spot from RCB who remained their for a considerable amount of time this season.

MI now have 14 points from 11 games as they look to get the most of their current form and keep the momentum going this year. A stellar bowling display from the visitors on the night saw the RR batting order crumble under pressure while chasing 218. RR's young batting sensation started the meltdown as he saw himself get out for a 2-ball duck following a century knocking the last game.

While Jaiswal started to hit big, he too was dismissed by Trent Boult on 13 runs in the powerplay. No player could even cross the 20-run mark such was the impact of the MI bowling contingent. Karn led and Trent Boult led the bowling line up with 3 wickets each while Bumrah got 2 wickets followed by one wicket each for Chahar and Pandya. MI batters posting 200+ total for the visitors

Earlier, Mumbai Indians posted a formidable total of 218 runs against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur during their IPL 2025 clash.

The innings began with a powerful start from openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton, who put together a 116-run stand—MI’s joint fourth-highest opening partnership in IPL history. The momentum continued with an explosive third-wicket partnership between the in-form Suryakumar Yadav and captain Hardik Pandya, who added 94 runs.

Both Surya and Hardik played aggressive cameos, each scoring 48 off just 23 deliveries, peppering the boundaries with big shots throughout the ground.

Despite Rajasthan's efforts, they managed just two breakthroughs—courtesy of Maheesh Theekshana and Riyan Parag—making it a challenging outing for the bowlers. Mumbai, riding high on a five-match winning streak, now aim to extend it to six with this commanding batting display.