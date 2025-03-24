Home / Cricket / IPL / News / DC vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Marsh hits quickfire fifty; Pooran drooped by Rizvi
LiveNew Update

DC vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Marsh hits quickfire fifty; Pooran drooped by Rizvi

IPL 2025 live cricket score updates: Leg spinner Vipraj provides Delhi first breakthrough as he gets the wicket of Aiden Makram. Marsh is going hammer & tongs in Vizag and completes his fifty

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
IPL 2025 today's match: Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) live score updates today from Vizag
IPL 2025 today's match: Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) live score updates today from Vizag

Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 8:07 PM IST
8:07 PM

IPL 2025 | DC vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: DC continues the attack

Match Summary: 0 1 4 0 4 0; LSG 98/1 after 8 overs; Mitchell Marsh 51 (23), Nicholas Pooran 31 (12)
 
Kuldeep comes into the attack. He conceds 9 runs from the over.
 

8:03 PM

IPL 2025 | DC vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 50 for Marsh

Match Summary: 6 1 6 6 0 6; LSG 89/1 after 7 overs; Mitchell Marsh 50 (21), Nicholas Pooran 23 (8)
 
Vipraj conitnues the attack

Ball 6- Pooran makes DC pay as he ends the over with another six to long on
 
Ball 5- Catch dropped. Rizwi drops an easy catch of Pooran. Dot ball
 
Ball 4- Back to back six from Pooran
 
Ball 3- Six from Pooran. he joins the part now
 
Ball 2- Marsh takes a single to complete his 50
 
Ball 1- Marsh smacks the ball to deep square leg for a six

7:57 PM

IPL 2025 | DC vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Batting powerplay concludes

Match Summary: WD 1 1 6 4 1 0; LSG 64/1 after 6 overs; Mitchell Marsh 43 (19), Nicholas Pooran 5 (4)
 
Mukesh Kumar comes into the attack

Ball 6- Dot ball
 
Ball 5- Marsh takes a single to mid on
 
Ball 4- Marsh collects four more runs to backward square leg
 
Ball 3- Marsh swings ball to the backward square leg for a six
 
Ball 2- Pooran takes a single to 
 
Ball 1- Marsh takes a single to backward square leg

Ball 1- WIDE

7:52 PM

IPL 2025 | DC vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Markram departs

Match Summary: 1 4 1 W 0 4; LSG 50/1 after 5 overs; Mitchell Marsh 31 (15), Pooran 4 (2)
 
Vipraj Nigam comes into the attack, and he strikes in his very first over to remove Aiden Markram as his maiden IPL wicket. What a start for the younster. 10 runs and a wicket from the over.

7:48 PM

IPL 2025 | DC vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 7 runs from the over

Match Summary: 1 4 0 0 0 2; LSG 40/0 after 4 overs; Mitchell Marsh 26 (13), Aiden Markram 14 (11)
 
Axar continues the attack. He conceds 7 runs from the over.

7:43 PM

IPL 2025 | DC vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: DC on fire

Match Summary: 6 1 4 6 4 0; LSG 33/0 after 3 overs; Mitchell Marsh 20 (8), Aiden Markram 13 (10)
 
Stac continues the attack. He conceds 21 runs from the over.

 

7:38 PM

IPL 2025 | DC vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Axar starts economically

Match Summary: 0 4 1 0 0 0; LSG 12/0 after 2 overs; Mitchell Marsh 6 (4), Aiden Markram 6 (8)
 
Axar comes into the attack
 
Ball 6- Good over from Axar as he ends it with a dot. Just five from it
 
Ball 5- Marsh defends the ball for no run
 
Ball 4- Dot ball
 
Ball 3- Markram takes a single to covers
 
Ball 2- Markram joins the party and struck the ball to backward point for four runs
 
Ball 1- Dot ball

7:35 PM

IPL 2025 | DC vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: First over concludes

Match Summary: 0 0 0 0 1 6; LSG 7/0 after 1 over; Mitchell Marsh 6 (1), Aiden Markram 1 (1)
 
Mitchell Starc starts with the new ball
 
Ball 6- Marsh starts on a high and ends the over with a six
 
Ball 5- Markram steals a quick single
 
Ball 4- Starc goes short and Markram is beaten by the bounce
 
Ball 3- Markram punches the ball mid wicket starightt to fielder for no run
 
Ball 2- Straight ball from Starc and Markram defends again for no run
 
Ball 1- Angled ball from Starc and Markram just taps it away to point for no run

7:27 PM

IPL 2025 | DC vs LSG LIVE UPDATES: Match underway

Players of DC and LSG are on the field as the match is now underway.

7:25 PM

IPL 2025 | DC vs LSG LIVE UPDATES: Pitch report

The pitch has been carefully prepared for a month, resulting in a hard and even surface with minimal grass. The square boundaries measure 62 meters, while it's 73 meters down the ground. Expect a high-scoring game, with 180-190 runs being a competitive total on this track.

7:20 PM

IPL 2025 | DC vs LSG LIVE UPDATES: LSG's impact subs

LSG Impact Subs: Manimaran Siddharth, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Akash Singh, RS Hangargekar.

7:14 PM

IPL 2025 | DC vs LSG LIVE UPDATES: DC's impact subs

DC Impact Subs: Karun Nair, Ashutosh Sharma, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Darshan Nalkande

7:10 PM

IPL 2025 | DC vs LSG LIVE UPDATES: LSG's playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing 11): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), David Miller, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi

7:07 PM

IPL 2025 | DC vs LSG LIVE UPDATES: DC playing 11

Delhi Capitals (Playing 11): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel(w), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar
 

7:03 PM

IPL 2025 | DC vs LSG LIVE UPDATES: No KL Rahul

KL Rahul will not be taking the filed for DC today. The reason is still  unknown as skipper Axar did not mention anything abnout him after the toss.
Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants are the two teams whose key players have changed after the IPL 2025 mega auction. Capitals captain Axar Patel won the toss and opted to field against Super Giants in Match 4 of Indian Premier League match at Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam on today. Rishabh Pant, who is the costliest player (Rs 27 crore) in IPL history, is lead Lucknow. 

 
 
IPL 2025: DC vs LSG Playing 11 
 
DC Playing 11: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel(w), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar. 
Impact Sub: Karun Nair, Ashutosh Sharma, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Darshan Nalkande
 
LSG Playing 11: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), David Miller, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi
 
Impact Sub: Manimaran Siddharth, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Akash Singh, RS Hangargekar.
  Despite Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi being their home venue since the start of the IPL, in the previous two editions, DC have been starting their IPL campaign with two games in Vizag.
 
Among the highest-scoring venues, still a bit tough for batters
 
Vizag is one of the high-scoring venues in India and, since 2024, has the third-highest batting run rate.
 
Vizag wasn’t always a scoring venue, and in the 13 IPL matches played here from 2012 to 2019, the average score was 157, with a batting run rate of 7.6. But in 2024, the stadium was renovated after a few years of neglect and emerged as a high-scoring venue in the previous year after hosting the IPL for the first time since 2019.
 
In the first game here, DC vs CSK, DC scored 191 runs and halted CSK at 171. In the second game, KKR smashed the 3rd highest total in IPL history—272 runs—and then Delhi was bowled out for 166 runs.
 
However, batters have had a bit of a tough time keeping their wickets while hitting out, as Vizag has the lowest balls per dismissal among all Indian venues in T20s since 2024.
 
Highest batting run rate in T20s since 2024 (Indian venues, 10+ mats)
  • Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad: 9.7
  • M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru: 9.3
  • Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam (Vizag): 9.2
  • Holkar Stadium in Indore: 9.0
Highest totals in IPL: 
  • 287 – SRH (v RCB, Bengaluru 2024),
  • 282 - SRH (v RR, Hyderabad 2025)
  • 277 – SRH (v MI, Hyderabad 2024)
  • 272 – KKR (v DC, Vizag 2024)
   
DC vs LSG IPL 2025 LIVE telecast: 
 
The live telecast for the Delhi Capitals (SC) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast DC vs LSG match with English commentary
 
DC vs LSG IPL 2025 LIVE streaming: 
 
The live streaming for the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) IPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app.   

Catch all news related to Indian Premier League here 

 
 

Topics: Indian Premier League Delhi Capitals Lucknow Super Giants T20 cricket

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

