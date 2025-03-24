DC vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Marsh hits quickfire fifty; Pooran drooped by Rizvi

Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants are the two teams whose key players have changed after the IPL 2025 mega auction. Capitals captain Axar Patel won the toss and opted to field against Super Giants in Match 4 of Indian Premier League match at Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam on today. Rishabh Pant, who is the costliest player (Rs 27 crore) in IPL history, is lead Lucknow.

IPL 2025: DC vs LSG Playing 11 DC Playing 11: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel(w), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar. Impact Sub: Karun Nair, Ashutosh Sharma, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Darshan Nalkande LSG Playing 11: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), David Miller, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi Impact Sub: Manimaran Siddharth, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Akash Singh, RS Hangargekar. Despite Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi being their home venue since the start of the IPL, in the previous two editions, DC have been starting their IPL campaign with two games in Vizag.

Among the highest-scoring venues, still a bit tough for batters

Vizag is one of the high-scoring venues in India and, since 2024, has the third-highest batting run rate.

Vizag wasn’t always a scoring venue, and in the 13 IPL matches played here from 2012 to 2019, the average score was 157, with a batting run rate of 7.6. But in 2024, the stadium was renovated after a few years of neglect and emerged as a high-scoring venue in the previous year after hosting the IPL for the first time since 2019.

In the first game here, DC vs CSK, DC scored 191 runs and halted CSK at 171. In the second game, KKR smashed the 3rd highest total in IPL history—272 runs—and then Delhi was bowled out for 166 runs.

However, batters have had a bit of a tough time keeping their wickets while hitting out, as Vizag has the lowest balls per dismissal among all Indian venues in T20s since 2024.

Highest batting run rate in T20s since 2024 (Indian venues, 10+ mats)

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad: 9.7

M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru: 9.3

Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam (Vizag): 9.2

Holkar Stadium in Indore: 9.0

Highest totals in IPL:

287 – SRH (v RCB, Bengaluru 2024),

282 - SRH (v RR, Hyderabad 2025)

277 – SRH (v MI, Hyderabad 2024)

272 – KKR (v DC, Vizag 2024)

DC vs LSG IPL 2025 LIVE telecast:

The live telecast for the Delhi Capitals (SC) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast DC vs LSG match with English commentary

DC vs LSG IPL 2025 LIVE streaming: