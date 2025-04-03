KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Pat Cummins win the toss, elects to bowl first in Kolkata

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to reignite their IPL 2025 campaigns as they face off at Eden Gardens in Kolkata tonight. Pat Cummins has won the toss for SRH and has decided to bowl first against KKR on the night. The defending champions, KKR, were handed a heavy defeat in their previous match, posting just 116 runs before being bowled out by Mumbai Indians. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad experienced a similar fate in their last match against Delhi Capitals, as their batting unit struggled to match the success of the previous season.

This game marks the 15th of the IPL 2025 season, with both teams aiming to regain their momentum. Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a mixed start, securing only one victory from their first three matches. While they won their opening match against Rajasthan, back-to-back defeats have left their net run rate in a poor state. Eager to recover, SRH is determined to put on a solid performance. Similarly, KKR have recorded one win and two losses so far. The disheartening defeat to Mumbai Indians has only fueled their desire to perform better and make a stronger impact in their next outing.

IPL 2025: KKR vs SRH playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11: Sunil Narine, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh,Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh , Moeen Ali, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Abhinav Manohar, Zeeshan Ansari, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami

KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 live toss:

The coin toss between Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane and Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins will take place at 7 PM IST today.

KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 live telecast:

The live telecast of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will telecast the KKR vs SRH match with English commentary.

KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 live streaming:

The live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app.