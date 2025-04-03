Home / Cricket / IPL / News / KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Pat Cummins win the toss, elects to bowl first in Kolkata
LiveNew Update

KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Pat Cummins win the toss, elects to bowl first in Kolkata

The live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
KKR vs SRH
KKR vs SRH

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 7:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to reignite their IPL 2025 campaigns as they face off at Eden Gardens in Kolkata tonight. Pat Cummins has won the toss for SRH and has decided to bowl first against KKR on the night.  The defending champions, KKR, were handed a heavy defeat in their previous match, posting just 116 runs before being bowled out by Mumbai Indians. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad experienced a similar fate in their last match against Delhi Capitals, as their batting unit struggled to match the success of the previous season.
 
This game marks the 15th of the IPL 2025 season, with both teams aiming to regain their momentum. Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a mixed start, securing only one victory from their first three matches. While they won their opening match against Rajasthan, back-to-back defeats have left their net run rate in a poor state. Eager to recover, SRH is determined to put on a solid performance. Similarly, KKR have recorded one win and two losses so far. The disheartening defeat to Mumbai Indians has only fueled their desire to perform better and make a stronger impact in their next outing. 
 
IPL 2025: KKR vs SRH playing 11
 
 
Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11: Sunil Narine, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh,Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh , Moeen Ali, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy  Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Abhinav Manohar, Zeeshan Ansari, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami
 
 
KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 live toss:
 The coin toss between Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane and Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins will take place at 7 PM IST today.
 
KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 live telecast:
 
The live telecast of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will telecast the KKR vs SRH match with English commentary.
 
KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 live streaming:
 
The live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app.

7:15 PM

IPL 2025 | KKR vs SRH LIVE UPDATES: Action to begin soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from the first ball as the anticipation builds up for the super clash.

7:13 PM

IPL 2025 | KKR vs SRH LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Playing 11 for both sides!

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Kamindu Mendis, Simarjeet Singh, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

7:01 PM

IPL 2025 | KKR vs SRH LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Pat Cummins wins the toss!

SRH skipper Pat Cummins has won the toss and elected to bowl first against KKR in Kolkata

6:52 PM

IPL 2025 | KKR vs SRH LIVE UPDATES: Can Shami outwit the KKR openers?

Shami will be up against the big hitters of KKR - Sunil Narine and Quinton de Kock. It will be interesting to see how the battle pans out at the Eden Gardens, especially in the powerplay.

6:40 PM

IPL 2025 | KKR vs SRH LIVE UPDATES: Toss to take place soon!

We are less than 20 minutes away from the toss now as the players have begun their warm-ups at the Eden Gardens now.

6:26 PM

IPL 2025 | KKR vs SRH LIVE UPDATES: Head to Head stats!

KKR vs SRH H2H (Overall)
 
Total matches played: 28
KKR won: 19
SRH won: 9
N/R: 0

6:15 PM

IPL 2025 | KKR vs SRH LIVE UPDATES: SRH looking to bounce back!

SRH will be looking to bounce back when they face the defending champions in Kolkata. They have lost twice in a row and will be seeking a moral boosting victory on the night.

6:02 PM

IPL 2025 | KKR vs SRH LIVE UPDATES: KKR eyeing 1st home win!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2025 match between KKR and SRH. The repeat of the 2024 final will see hosts KKR looking to get their first home win this season with SRH looking for revenge on the night.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueKolkata Knight RidersSunrisers Hyderabad

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News