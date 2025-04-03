KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: KKR seeking first home win, Toss at 7 PM IST
The live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to reignite their IPL 2025 campaigns as they face off at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. The defending champions, KKR, were handed a heavy defeat in their previous match, posting just 116 runs before being bowled out by Mumbai Indians. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad experienced a similar fate in their last match against Delhi Capitals, as their batting unit struggled to match the success of the previous season.
This game marks the 15th of the IPL 2025 season, with both teams aiming to regain their momentum. Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a mixed start, securing only one victory from their first three matches. While they won their opening match against Rajasthan, back-to-back defeats have left their net run rate in a poor state. Eager to recover, SRH is determined to put on a solid performance. Similarly, KKR have recorded one win and two losses so far. The disheartening defeat to Mumbai Indians has only fueled their desire to perform better and make a stronger impact in their next outing.
IPL 2025: KKR vs SRH playing 11
Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 (probable): Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.
Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 (probable): Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.
KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 live toss:
The coin toss between Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane and Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins will take place at 7 PM IST today.
KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 live telecast:
The live telecast of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will telecast the KKR vs SRH match with English commentary.
KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 live streaming:
The live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app.
6:15 PM
IPL 2025 | KKR vs SRH LIVE UPDATES: SRH looking to bounce back!
SRH will be looking to bounce back when they face the defending champions in Kolkata. They have lost twice in a row and will be seeking a moral boosting victory on the night.
6:02 PM
IPL 2025 | KKR vs SRH LIVE UPDATES: KKR eyeing 1st home win!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2025 match between KKR and SRH. The repeat of the 2024 final will see hosts KKR looking to get their first home win this season with SRH looking for revenge on the night.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 6:00 PM IST