MI vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: MI's skipper Pandya win the toss, invites KKR to bat first

MI vs KKR LIVE UPDATES: The five-time champions Mumbai Indians have lost both the games they have played so far in IPL 2025

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
It will be a big day at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium today as five-time champions Mumbai Indians will host the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 12 of IPL 2025. Both teams started their season with a loss; however, KKR made a strong comeback to secure a win in their next game, while MI fell flat once again and are still in search of their first win of the season.
 
MI have been failing in both batting and bowling as they have not managed to put pressure on the opposition at any phase of the two matches they have played so far. On the other hand, KKR did well in all three departments in their last game against RR and will try to continue the momentum against MI.
 
However, at a wicket like Wankhede, previous records do not matter much, as all you need is one good day to turn things around, and both MI and KKR will be looking for just that. In the match MI's skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first. 
 
IPL 2025: MI vs KKR playing 11 
Mumbai Indians playing 11: Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur
 
Mumbai Indians impact sub: Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju
 
Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11: Quinton de Kock, Moeen Ali, Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana
 
KKR impact sub: Anrich Nortje, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Luvnith Sisodia
 
MI vs KKR IPL 2025 live toss: 
The coin toss between Mumbai Indians captain Axar Patel and Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Pat Cummins will take place at 7 PM IST today.
 
MI vs KKR IPL 2025 live telecast: 
The live telecast of the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will telecast the MI vs KKR match with English commentary.
 
MI vs KKR IPL 2025 live streaming: 
The live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app. 
7:16 PM

IPL 2025 | MI vs KKR LIVE UPDATES: Impact players of both teams

  • Kolkata Knight Riders Impact Subs: Anrich Nortje, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Luvnith Sisodia
  • Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju

7:11 PM

IPL 2025 | MI vs KKR LIVE UPDATES: KKR playing 11 today

Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11: Quinton de Kock, Moeen Ali, Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana

7:07 PM

IPL 2025 | MI vs KKR LIVE UPDATES: MI playing 11 today

Mumbai Indians playing 11: Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur

7:01 PM

IPL 2025 | MI vs KKR LIVE UPDATES: MI win the toss

MI win the toss and opt to bowl first.

6:59 PM

IPL 2025 | MI vs KKR LIVE UPDATES: Toss underway

Pandya and Rahane have made thier way to the field as the toss for match number 12 of IPL 2025 is now underway.

6:51 PM

IPL 2025 | MI vs KKR LIVE UPDATES: KKR's trump card

Ajinkya Rahane has struggled to score quickly against spin in recent editions, especially outside the powerplay, where his inability to rotate strike becomes more evident. While he continues to be effective against pace, his vulnerability increases beyond the powerplay, leading to more frequent dismissals against both spin and pace.

6:40 PM

IPL 2025 | MI vs KKR LIVE UPDATES: Head-to-head

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have faced each other 34 times in the IPL, with MI dominating the head-to-head battle, winning 23 matches while KKR have secured victory in just 11 encounters. At the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, MI have been even more dominant, winning 9 out of the 11 matches played against KKR. However, KKR managed to break their losing streak at the venue last season after suffering seven consecutive defeats. In recent years, though, KKR have had the upper hand in this rivalry. Since 2022, the two teams have clashed five times, with KKR emerging victorious in four of those encounters, while MI have managed to win just once.

6:30 PM

IPL 2025 | MI vs KKR LIVE UPDATES: Toss timing

The toss for the match between MI and KKR will take place at 7 PM IST, i.e., 30 minutes from now.

6:20 PM

IPL 2025 | MI vs KKR LIVE UPDATES: KKR's probable playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 (probables): Quinton de Kock, Moeen Ali, Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana
 
KKR impact sub: Varun Chakaravarthy

6:10 PM

IPL 2025 | MI vs KKR LIVE UPDATES: MI's probable playing 11

Mumbai Indians playing 11 (probables): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, N Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, V Satyanarayana Penmetsa
 
Mumbai Indians impact sub: Robin Minz

6:00 PM

IPL 2025 | MI vs KKR LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of match number 12 of IPl 2025 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders from Wankhdede. Which of these two teams will walk away with two full points today? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

