MI vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: MI's skipper Pandya win the toss, invites KKR to bat first

It will be a big day at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium today as five-time champions Mumbai Indians will host the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 12 of IPL 2025. Both teams started their season with a loss; however, KKR made a strong comeback to secure a win in their next game, while MI fell flat once again and are still in search of their first win of the season.

MI have been failing in both batting and bowling as they have not managed to put pressure on the opposition at any phase of the two matches they have played so far. On the other hand, KKR did well in all three departments in their last game against RR and will try to continue the momentum against MI.

However, at a wicket like Wankhede, previous records do not matter much, as all you need is one good day to turn things around, and both MI and KKR will be looking for just that. In the match MI's skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first.

IPL 2025: MI vs KKR playing 11

Mumbai Indians playing 11: Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur

Mumbai Indians impact sub: Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju

Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11: Quinton de Kock, Moeen Ali, Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana

KKR impact sub: Anrich Nortje, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Luvnith Sisodia

MI vs KKR IPL 2025 live toss:

MI vs KKR IPL 2025 live telecast:

The live telecast of the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will telecast the MI vs KKR match with English commentary.

MI vs KKR IPL 2025 live streaming: