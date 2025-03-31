MI vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Winless MI to take on KKR at Wankhede; toss at 7 PM IST
MI vs KKR LIVE UPDATES: The five-time champions Mumbai Indians have lost both the games they have played so far in IPL 2025
It will be a big day at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium today as five-time champions Mumbai Indians will host the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 12 of IPL 2025. Both teams started their season with a loss; however, KKR made a strong comeback to secure a win in their next game, while MI fell flat once again and are still in search of their first win of the season.
MI have been failing in both batting and bowling as they have not managed to put pressure on the opposition at any phase of the two matches they have played so far. On the other hand, KKR did well in all three departments in their last game against RR and will try to continue the momentum against MI.
However, at a wicket like Wankhede, previous records do not matter much, as all you need is one good day to turn things around, and both MI and KKR will be looking for just that.
IPL 2025: MI vs KKR playing 11
Mumbai Indians playing 11 (probables): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, N Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, V Satyanarayana Penmetsa
Mumbai Indians impact sub: Robin Minz
Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 (probables): Quinton de Kock, Moeen Ali, Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana
KKR impact sub: Varun Chakaravarthy
MI vs KKR IPL 2025 live toss:
The coin toss between Mumbai Indians captain Axar Patel and Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Pat Cummins will take place at 7 PM IST today.
MI vs KKR IPL 2025 live telecast:
The live telecast of the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will telecast the MI vs KKR match with English commentary.
MI vs KKR IPL 2025 live streaming:
The live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app.
