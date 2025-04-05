PBKS vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer wins the toss, elects to field first

The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, is hosting an exciting showdown in IPL 2025 as table leaders Punjab Kings (PBKS) face off against the struggling Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 18 tonight. Shreyas Iyer has won the toss for Punjab and will be bowling first against Rajasthan in Mullanpur. PBKS has been in exceptional form, sitting at the top of the points table due to their consistent all-round performances. Their well-rounded squad and flawless execution have made them early contenders for a playoff spot, and they will look to continue their dominance against an RR side that is in search of a turnaround.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: PBKS vs RR playing 11, players' stats, batter vs bowler match ups On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals find themselves languishing at the bottom of the table despite their strong historical record against Punjab. After a disappointing start to IPL 2025, the former champions are eager to reverse their fortunes. With a squad full of talent and experience, RR will be looking to rekindle their past successes against PBKS and revive their campaign before it slips away. This clash between contrasting forms promises to be a thrilling encounter, adding another chapter to a rivalry that has produced many exciting matches over the years.

IPL 2025: PBKS vs RR Playing 11

PBKS Playing 11: Prabhsimran Singh (w), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact player: Nehal Wadhera

RR Playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c/w), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir, Sandeep Sharma

Impact player: Shubham Dubey

PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 LIVE TOSS: The coin toss between Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer and Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson will take place at 7 PM IST today.

PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 LIVE telecast:

The live telecast for the Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast PBKS vs RR match with English commentary

PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 LIVE streaming:

The live streaming for the Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app.