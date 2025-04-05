PBKS vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer wins the toss, elects to field first
The live streaming for the Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, is hosting an exciting showdown in IPL 2025 as table leaders Punjab Kings (PBKS) face off against the struggling Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 18 tonight. Shreyas Iyer has won the toss for Punjab and will be bowling first against Rajasthan in Mullanpur. PBKS has been in exceptional form, sitting at the top of the points table due to their consistent all-round performances. Their well-rounded squad and flawless execution have made them early contenders for a playoff spot, and they will look to continue their dominance against an RR side that is in search of a turnaround.
On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals find themselves languishing at the bottom of the table despite their strong historical record against Punjab. After a disappointing start to IPL 2025, the former champions are eager to reverse their fortunes. With a squad full of talent and experience, RR will be looking to rekindle their past successes against PBKS and revive their campaign before it slips away. This clash between contrasting forms promises to be a thrilling encounter, adding another chapter to a rivalry that has produced many exciting matches over the years.
IPL 2025: PBKS vs RR Playing 11
PBKS Playing 11: Prabhsimran Singh (w), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Impact player: Nehal Wadhera
RR Playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c/w), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir, Sandeep Sharma
Impact player: Shubham Dubey
PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 LIVE TOSS: The coin toss between Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer and Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson will take place at 7 PM IST today.
PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 LIVE telecast:
The live telecast for the Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast PBKS vs RR match with English commentary
PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 LIVE streaming:
7:15 PM
IPL 2025 | PBKS vs RR LIVE UPDATES: Action to begin soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the first ball now as the anticiaption builds up for the first tie at the new Mullanpur Stadium tonight.
7:13 PM
IPL 2025 | PBKS vs RR LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Playing 11 for both sides!
Punjab Kings Playing 11: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal
Rajasthan Royals Playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sandeep Sharma
7:01 PM
IPL 2025 | PBKS vs RR LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Shreyas Iyer wins the toss!
PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and has decided to bowl first against RR in Mullanpur.
6:45 PM
IPL 2025 | PBKS vs RR LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Toss to take place soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the toss in Mullanpur as PBKS look to impress their home fans in what has been a decent season so far.
6:34 PM
IPL 2025 | PBKS vs RR LIVE UPDATES: Can PBKS go all the way this time?
With Punjab Kings having a near-perfect start to the season this time, their balanced side will be looking to make the most of the chance this year and hope that thy finally get a star above their crest as well.
6:22 PM
IPL 2025 | PBKS vs RR LIVE UPDATES: Head to Head stats!
PBKS vs RR H2H stats:
Total matches played: 28
PBKS won: 12
RR won: 16
No result: 0
Abandoned: 0
6:06 PM
IPL 2025 | PBKS vs RR LIVE UPDATES: RR aiming for 2nd win!
Rajasthan have had a bad start to the season but are coming off their first win of the tournament, that too against CSK. Sanju Samson will be hoping to make it 2 wins on the trot in Mullanpur tonight.
6:03 PM
IPL 2025 | PBKS vs RR LIVE UPDATES: Punjab eyeing hattrick of wins!
Hello and welocme to the live coverage of the IPL 2025 match between PBKS and RR. Shreyas Iyer and co. will be eyeing their 3rd consecutive win in the season when they take on Rajasthan. Action to begin at 7:30 PM IST.
