RCB vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: GT on top with quick wickets, Ishant gets Patidar

Royal Challengers Bangalore are taking on Gujarat Titans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru tonight. GT skipper Shubman Gill has won the toss and has decided to bowl first in Bengaluru.

RCB comes into this game on the back of two consecutive victories, showcasing their strong performances both while chasing and defending targets. This match will be their first at home this season, and they’ll be eager to impress in front of their enthusiastic supporters, who are expected to fill the stands. Under the leadership of Rajat Patidar, RCB has shown excellent form, with players stepping up when needed and ensuring the team secures crucial wins.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Sanjiv Goenka-Rishabh Pant involved in animated chat again On the other hand, Gujarat Titans had a mixed start to the season. In their opening match against Punjab Kings, they were handed a heavy defeat after conceding 243 runs, despite a strong late fight where they managed to score 232 runs, falling short by just 11 runs. However, they bounced back in their next game against Mumbai Indians, securing a well-deserved victory through impressive performances from both their batsmen and bowlers.

IPL 2025: RCB vs GT playing 11

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal Gujarat Titans Playing 11: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma

RCB vs GT IPL 2025 live telecast:

The live telecast of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will telecast the LSG vs PBKS match with English commentary.

RCB vs GT IPL 2025 live streaming:

The live streaming of the Royal Challengers vs Gujarat Titans IPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app.