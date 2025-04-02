Home / Cricket / IPL / News / RCB vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: GT on top with quick wickets, Ishant gets Patidar
LiveNew Update

RCB vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: GT on top with quick wickets, Ishant gets Patidar

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
RCB vs GT
RCB vs GT

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 8:08 PM IST
8:06 PM

IPL 2025 | RCB vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Skipper departs!

Ishant Sharma comes in and gets skipper Rajat Patidar via LBW.

8:05 PM

IPL 2025 | RCB vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 3 runs from the over!

Over Summary 1 0 1lb 0 0 1; RCB 39/3 after 5 overs; Rajat Patidar 5 (6) Livingstone 0 (0)
 
Prasidh into the attack and concedes 3 runs from the over.

7:59 PM

IPL 2025 | RCB vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 8 runs from the over!

Over Summary 1 1 6 W 0 0; RCB 35/3 after 5 overs; Rajat Patidar 5 (6) Livingstone 0 (0)
 
Siraj continues the attack and concedes 8 runs from the over.

7:56 PM

IPL 2025 | RCB vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Siraj gets Salt!

Siraj gets Salt as well as another batter is bowled in the powerplay

7:52 PM

IPL 2025 | RCB vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 11 runs off the over!

Over Summary 1lb wd 4 0 1 4 0; RCB 25/2 after 4 overs; Rajat Patidar 5 (6) Phil Salt 6 (7)
 
Arshad continues the attack
 
Ball 6 - He ends the over with a dot ball.
 
Ball 5 - Salt finds the gap this time for a FOUR towards point.
 
Ball 4 - A single taken Rajat towards cover.
 
Ball 3 - He blocks the next ball.
 
Ball 2 - A wide ball is folowed by a good shot towards mid-wicket for a FOUR
 
Ball 1 - Salt gets a single towards backward sq. leg.

7:47 PM

IPL 2025 | RCB vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 3 runs from the over!

Over Summary 1 W 0 1lb 0 1; RCB 15/2 after 3 overs; Rajat Patidar 0 (4) Phil Salt 2 (5)
 
Siraj continues the attack
 
Ball 6 - Salt with a single.
 
Ball 5 - Dot ball.
 
Ball 4 - Another LBW shout but umpire says no. Gt review goes to waste. 1 run.
 
Ball 3 - Rajat pushes to point but no run.
 
Ball 2 - Siraj cleans up Padikkal.
 
Ball 1 - A single by Padikkal. Leg byes

7:42 PM

IPL 2025 | RCB vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Siraj gets Padikkal!

Mohd Siraj gets the wicket of Devdutt Padikkal as he cleans him up in his 2nd over.

7:41 PM

IPL 2025 | RCB vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 6 runs from the over!

Over Summary 2 0 0 W 4 0; RCB 12/1 after 2 overs; Devdutt Padikkal 4 (2) Phil Salt 1 (4)
 
Arshad into the attack
 
Ball 6 - Dot ball
 
Ball 5 - Padikkal comes in and gets FOUR.
 
Ball 4 - Kohli dismissed by Arshad.
 
Ball 3 - The opener blocks the yorker this time.
 
Ball 2 - He pushes towards mid on but no run.
 
Ball 1 - Kohli gets 2 runs towards backward sq. leg.

7:38 PM

IPL 2025 | RCB vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Virat Kohli departs!

Virat Kohli is dismissed by Arshad Khan.

7:34 PM

IPL 2025 | RCB vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 6 runs from the over!

Over Summary 1 4 1 0 0 0; RCB 6/0 after 1 over; Virat Kohli 5 (2) Phil Salt 1 (4)
 
Siraj begins the attack
 
Ball 6 - He ends the over with a dot ball.
 
Ball 5 - He swings and misses a shorter pitched delivery this time.
 
Ball 4 - Salt pushes towards point but straight to the fielder.
 
Ball 3 - He takes a single towards third man this time.
 
Ball 2 - Kohli finds the gap through covers and gets FOUR.
 
Ball 1 - Salt swings towards square but it falls safely. 1 run taken.

7:20 PM

IPL 2025 | RCB vs GT LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Action about to begin!

We are less than 10 minutes away from the first ball as the anticipation builds up for the clash at Chinnaswamy Stadium.

7:16 PM

IPL 2025 | RCB vs GT LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Playing 11 for both sides!

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal
 
Gujarat Titans Playing 11: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma

7:01 PM

IPL 2025 | RCB vs GT LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Shubman Gill wins the toss!

GT skipper Shubman Gill has won the coin toss and will be bowling first against hosts RCB in Bengaluru.

6:52 PM

IPL 2025 | RCB vs GT LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Toss to take place soon!

We are less than 10 minutes away from the toss as RCB eye a hattrick of wins this year.

6:36 PM

IPL 2025 | RCB vs GT LIVE UPDATES: RCB vs GT at Chinnaswamy!

RCB and GT have faced off in Bengaluru twice previously, in IPL 2024 and IPL 2023. GT claimed victory in 2023, while RCB triumphed in 2024.
Next »

Royal Challengers Bangalore are taking on Gujarat Titans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru tonight. GT skipper Shubman Gill has won the toss and has decided to bowl first in Bengaluru.
 
RCB comes into this game on the back of two consecutive victories, showcasing their strong performances both while chasing and defending targets. This match will be their first at home this season, and they’ll be eager to impress in front of their enthusiastic supporters, who are expected to fill the stands. Under the leadership of Rajat Patidar, RCB has shown excellent form, with players stepping up when needed and ensuring the team secures crucial wins.
 
On the other hand, Gujarat Titans had a mixed start to the season. In their opening match against Punjab Kings, they were handed a heavy defeat after conceding 243 runs, despite a strong late fight where they managed to score 232 runs, falling short by just 11 runs. However, they bounced back in their next game against Mumbai Indians, securing a well-deserved victory through impressive performances from both their batsmen and bowlers. 
 
IPL 2025: RCB vs GT playing 11
 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal
 
Gujarat Titans Playing 11: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma
 
RCB vs GT IPL 2025 live telecast:
 
RCB vs GT IPL 2025 live streaming:
 
The live streaming of the Royal Challengers vs Gujarat Titans IPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app.

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueRoyal Challengers BangaloreGujarat Titans

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

